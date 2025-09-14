It’s Hispanic Heritage Month. Here’s where to celebrate in CT

Connecticut is home to more than half a million people of Hispanic origin, or nearly 1 in every 5 residents. What to call the group — Hispanic, Latino, Latinx, Latine, etc. — is still up for debate within these communities. What people with ancestral ties to Latin America can agree on is that the people, and their contributions to this state and nation as a whole, deserve to be celebrated.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The celebration starts mid-month, in part, because the independence days for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico and Chile fall on or near Sept. 15.

So, whether you’re a Puerto Rican born and raised in Hartford’s Frog Hollow or a non-Hispanic transplant who just wants to enjoy some great food and music this month, here’s how and where to celebrate.

Latin Music Festival

Paradise Green, Sunday, Sept. 14 at 12 p.m.

Stratford is hosting its 20th annual Latin Music Festival, showcasing Latin bands and folkloric dance groups. There will be over 45 vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts booths and community organizations on site.

Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

Stamford Town Center, Sunday, Sept. 14 at 12:30 p.m.

This event, the day before the official start of Hispanic Heritage Month, will feature live music and dancing from groups representing Colombia, Mexico, El Salvador, Venezuela, Ecuador, Paraguay and the Caribbean. Entry is free.

PRLACC Open House

Student Union, Monday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.

UConn’s Puerto Rican / Latin American Cultural Center is hosting an Open House on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Flag Raising Ceremony

Town Hall, Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.

Stratford continues honoring its Latino residents with a cultural flag raising a day into the month.

Puerto Rico Flag Raising Ceremony

Connecticut State Capitol and Hartford Town Hall, Thursday, Sept. 18 at 10 and 11:30 a.m.

The Puerto Rican flag will be raised ahead of the annual parade and festival in Hartford on Saturday. Organizers will use this time to also highlight this year's Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival del Coquí honorees.

Jorge Luis Pacheco Trio Tribute to Buena Vista Social Club

Jorgenson Theatre, Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

UConn’s Puerto Rican / Latin American Cultural Center is sponsoring this night of Cuban music, blending jazz, Afro-Caribbean rhythms, classical influences and soul. Pacheco will honor the Buena Vista Social Club and share some of his original works. Tickets start at $10.

Rhythm & Rumba Nights

Mill River Park, Friday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

Dance the night away in the fountain area of the Stamford park. DJ sets will blend rumba with rhythmic grooves on two nights this month. This is the first. Entry is free, and so is parking in the UConn lot.

Hispanic Heritage Day 2025

Mahoney Center, Friday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m.

Manchester is hosting a celebration featuring live musical and cultural performances, local food vendors and free family activities.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Parade Plaza, Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m.

New London is hosting this event featuring live music, cultural dances, food trucks and local vendors.

The Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival del Coquí

Bushnell Park, Sunday, Sept. 21 at 12 p.m.

Closing out the PR parade season is the 61st anniversary of the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival del Coquí. This year’s theme is to “refine our cultural legacy.” In acknowledgement of that theme, organizers asked community members to nominate silent heroes of the community.

Junta Pa’l Pueblo

Yale Peabody Museum, Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

Junta for Progressive Action is kicking off the Fiesta Latina events with this fundraising cocktail gala. Tickets start at $85 to help support its youth empowerment programs and families.

Illuminating the Path

Konover Auditorium, Thursday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

This is the zenith of the Puerto Rican / Latin American Cultural Center at UConn’s Hispanic Heritage Month events. The keynote will be delivered by educator and former U.S. Secretary of Education: Miguel Cardona, Ed.D.

Rhythm & Rumba Nights

Mill River Park, Friday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

Dance the night away in the fountain area of the Stamford park. DJ sets will blend rumba with rhythmic grooves on two nights this month. This is the second. Entry is free, and so is parking in the UConn lot.

Fiesta Latina Day 1

Junta for Progressive Action, Saturday, Sept. 27 at 12 p.m.

Fiesta Latina’s weekend events begin with this free, family-friendly street festival in New Haven, featuring live music, dance performances, food vendors and kids' activities.

Fiesta Latina Day 2

Yale Peabody Museum, Sunday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.

Fiesta Latina culminates with a return to the Peabody Museum for curated exhibits, youth performances and educational engagement.

Photo Journey through Latin America

Student Union, Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m.

Patrick Raycraft, a retired photographer from the Hartford Courant and a lecturer in the journalism department, shares his photography and stories at UConn.

Before We Were Called Hispanics: Conflict, Corporation, and Consequences

Student Union, Monday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m.

This talk at UConn will be hosted by Stephen Balkaran, an alum who has gone on to be a faculty member at several universities in Connecticut. He is currently visiting professor of political science and law at Florida International University.

Play: The Other Side Story

Main Building (Waterbury), Thursday, Oct. 9 at 12:30 p.m.

“The Other Side Story” is a one-man show, written and performed by Angel Vazquez, artist-in-residence for the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College in New York. It’s based on the real life events of a Puerto Rican man coming to New York for the first time.