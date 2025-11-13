© 2025 Connecticut Public

CT Senate poised to vote on a controversial housing bill

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published November 13, 2025 at 7:29 PM EST
Bob Godfrey, Deputy Speaker of Connecticut's General Assembly oversees debate on housing legislation during opening day of a special session November 12th 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Bob Godfrey, Deputy Speaker of Connecticut's General Assembly oversees debate on housing legislation during opening day of a special session November 12th 2025.

Connecticut’s State Senate is poised to vote on a controversial housing bill Thursday.

The bill was approved by the State House of Representatives in a 90-56 vote Wednesday evening, on the first day of a two-day special legislative session.

The housing bill is a revised version of a bill vetoed by Gov. Ned Lamont in June.

Ahead of Wednesday’s discussion, Republican state lawmakers, like State Sen. Stephen Harding Jr., said they received a copy of the proposed bill an hour before the session began.

Harding, a Republican who represents several Litchfield County towns, is among the lawmakers who say the bill takes too much control away from local government and places it in the hands of the state.

“It is the state, now by law, coming into communities and telling them, ‘This is what you are to develop. This is where you are to build it. And if you don’t do it, we’re cutting all your funding,’” Harding said.

State Sen. Ryan Fazio, a Republican representing Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford, called the bill, “The most significant undermining of local control of decision making for towns and cities in a generation in this state.”

The new version of the bill doesn’t include the controversial housing initiative “Fair Share,” which would have mandated each town and city to meet a quota of new housing units.

Rather, the bill contains an opt-in program run by the regional government councils, determining what type of housing is needed for various locations across the state.

Republicans take issue with a portion of the bill that would make it easier for new housing to be built on land that was once home to commercial properties.

Under the new bill, transforming former commercial space into housing must be approved “as of right” in communities that participate in the state’s “Work, Live, Ride” program. It incentivizes new housing construction near transit hubs.

The bill’s supporters, like State Sen. Majority Leader Bob Duff, a Democrat from Norwalk, say the goal is to make more affordable housing available.

“People need housing. End of sentence,” Duff said. “We have to build more housing here in the state of Connecticut if we're going to grow our economy and if we're going to ensure that people have an affordable place to live. It should not have taken 10 months to get to this point.”
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

