Saturdays at 7 AM, Tuesdays at 11 PM

For over four decades, This Old House has been America’s trusted source for home improvement, craftmanship and restoration. This Old House Radio Hour brings that same expertise to the airwaves with a weekly deep dive into the art, science and soul of home building. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse, each week the show tackles your home repair questions, shares expert advice, and brings incredible stories of craftsmanship and renovation. Whether you’re tackling a DIY project, renovating a historic home, or simply fascinated by the way we shape—and are shaped by—the spaces we live in, this show has something for you.

Produced in partnership with LAist-89.3 and distributed by APM-AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA.