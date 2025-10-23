Connecticut Public’s Generation Barney Podcast Wins Bronze at the 4th Annual Signal Awards

HARTFORD October 22, 2025 - Generation Barney, a seven-part podcast from Connecticut Public, won Bronze at the 4th Annual Signal Awards, a prestigious competition that recognizes excellence in audio storytelling.

Hosted by Sabrina Herrera, Generation Barney explores the media that shaped a generation through the story of one of television’s most recognizable figures: the purple dinosaur. The series goes beyond nostalgia to examine themes of love, music, backlash, and the ways children’s television molds identity and community. From the station that helped launch Barney & Friends into the world, Connecticut Public dives into how television shapes who we become and how those stories continue to resonate today.

Along with Herrera, the Generation Barney team includes reporter-producer Lily Tyson and Meg Dalton, editor Cassandra Basler, project manager Megan Fitzgerald, and sound designer/composer Jay Cowit.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the team,” said Vanessa de la Torre, Chief Content Officer at Connecticut Public. “This podcast represents some of the very best of what public media can do – and our listeners responded. Vibrant storytelling, journalistic care and audio craftsmanship shine through every episode, and this award recognizes that excellence.”

The Signal Awards honor leading podcasts each year, with gold, silver, and bronze winners and a Listener’s Choice. Generation Barney was awarded in the ‘Genre: Television & Film’ category. The 2025 competition drew over 385,000 votes from 127,000+ listeners worldwide, making it the most engaged year for the awards.

“Generation Barney made an impression on the Judging Academy,” said Jemma Brown, General Manager of The Signal Awards. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”

Up Next: Generation Gilmore Girls

Following the success of Generation Barney, Connecticut Public is preparing to release the next chapter in its Generation podcast series — Generation Gilmore Girls. Hosted by Connecticut native and producer Chloe Wynne, this limited-run narrative podcast will explore not just the beloved show itself, but the cultural phenomenon of why we return to the stories we love.

Timed with the show’s 25th anniversary in October 2025, Generation Gilmore Girls will dive into the making of Gilmore Girls, its enduring fandom, and its deep Connecticut roots — from the real towns that inspired Stars Hollow to the ways the series shaped a generation. Like Generation Barney, this is Connecticut Public’s exploration of television, nostalgia, and the lasting influence of pop culture on who we are.

