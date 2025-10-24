© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State extends a lifeline to paraeducators struggling with high health insurance costs

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:34 PM EDT
FILE: Hartford teachers ready themselves to return to the classroom amid an ongoing teacher shortage.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Paraeducators step in to supplement a teacher’s work to ensure no child falls through the gaps. They work with children with dyslexia, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), children who need extra tutoring and those struggling to regulate their emotions. Despite the demands of their job, many earn just a few dollars more than the state minimum wage.

The state of Connecticut will distribute $10 million to school districts to assist with health insurance costs for more than 7,000 paraeducators.

Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced the funding Oct. 23 and said it will help cash-strapped educators across the state who play a vital, but often unsung role in the classroom.

“Despite the indispensable role paraeducators play in our schools, many struggle to both stay in the field and afford necessities like housing and health care,” Scanlon said in a statement. “This just isn’t right.”

Paraeducators step in to supplement a teacher’s work to ensure no child falls through the gaps. They work with children with dyslexia, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), children who need extra tutoring and those struggling to regulate their emotions.

Despite the demands of their job, many earn just a few dollars more than the state minimum wage.

Jan Hochadel, president of AFT Connecticut, a union representing teachers, said the state must continue “this lifeline” for paraeducators.

The union AFL-CIO has long called for paraeducators to be paid living wages, get affordable health care through the state, and receive defined benefit pensions. For example, a job opening at Meriden Public Schools for a paraeducator lists an hourly pay in the range of $18.32 to $22.75.

A listing of a para educator job position at Hartford Public Schools states an annual salary range between $25,268 and $47,463.

“This stipend for paraeducators will help reduce health care costs,” Shellye Davis and Tricia Santos, members of the School Paraprofessional Advisory Council said. “It is a long overdue step toward improving recruitment and retention.”

The state of Connecticut originally established the program as part of the 2023-2024 budget. Since then, Scanlon’s office has released $15 million in funding directly to districts to subsidize paraeducators’ health care costs.

This year, paraeducators enrolled in a high-deductible health plan with a health savings account, are eligible for an almost 70% discount from their annual deductible share, due to the infusion of state money.

Paraeducators enrolled in a traditional, premium-based plan will also receive a discount in their health care premium costs.

“With this support, I can focus on what I do best,” said Louise Vezina, a paraeducator at the North Stratfield School in Fairfield. “[And that’s] helping every student learn, grow, and succeed.”
Tags
News Latest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.