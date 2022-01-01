Connecticut Public Wins Two PMJA Awards
The Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) announced its annual award winners honoring exemplary work done in calendar year 2021. PMJA awards recognize the best work in public media journalism from across the country. This year, judges reviewed over 1500 entries and Connecticut Public took home two big wins:
- First place for The Accountability Project: Special Education During The Pandemic
- Second place for Disrupted: How astronaut Leland Melvin is using the lessons he learned in space back here at home