After Minneapolis ICE shooting, CT immigrant rights supporters to rally in Hartford and New Haven

As details of the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer unfold, mourners from Minnesota to Connecticut are gathering to pay tribute to the mother of three and call for justice.

Trump administration officials painted Macklin Good as a domestic terrorist who had attempted to ram federal agents with her car. Her ex-husband told The Associated Press she was no activist and that he had never known her to participate in a protest of any kind.

Her killing after 9:30 a.m. was recorded on video by witnesses, and the shooting quickly drew a large crowd of angry protesters. By evening, hundreds were there for a vigil to mourn her death and urge the public to resist immigration enforcers.

In response, more than a dozen Connecticut organizations, including the ACLU of Connecticut and CT Students for a Dream, are sponsoring a “vigil and speakout” at the federal building in Hartford on Thursday at 6 p.m.

“We gather in mourning and in resistance for Renee Nicole Good, whose life was taken by ICE violence. This vigil is about grief, accountability, and a refusal to accept terror carried out in the name of the state,” reads the caption on a digital flyer for the event, which was shared by the Connecticut Democratic Socialists of America Instagram account.

“In this moment of deeply alarming and intensifying attacks against ALL communities and families, we know that the only way we’re going to be able to survive and build the future our communities need and deserve is by coming together and supporting one another,” said Carolina Bortolleto, an organizer with Danbury Unites for Immigrants , one of the immigrant-led community groups that helped organize the event.

Another gathering called “Rally to Stop ICE Terror” is planned at the New Haven Green by a dozen groups, including New Haven Immigrants Coalition, Unidad Latina en Acción and more.

A press conference at 4 p.m. at the New Haven courthouse will also address the organizing efforts at Tweed New Haven Airport that preceded Wednesday’s announcement that Avelo Airlines will end its ICE deportation flights out of Arizona.

“This press conference and rally will uplift the memory of Renee, the care she showed her community and the need for immediate action to defend people from ICE violence,” the release said.

The shooting marked a dramatic escalation of the latest in a series of immigration enforcement operations in major cities under the Trump administration. The death of the woman in Minneapolis was one of several linked to immigration crackdowns.

Connecticut Democratic State Chairman Roberto Alves issued a statement regarding Macklin Good’s killing.

“Reports indicate she may have been impeding ICE agents at the time. That fact should be acknowledged plainly. But just as plainly: no one deserves to die for that,” Alves said.

"I believe in the rule of law, and I believe that every person, regardless of status, has inherent dignity. Those values are not in conflict. They rise or fall together."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

