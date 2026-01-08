© 2026 Connecticut Public

ICE makes arrests in New Haven as pro-immigrant groups mourn woman killed by agent in Minneapolis

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published January 8, 2026 at 11:29 PM EST
A picture is displayed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at a makeshift memorial for Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed at point blank range on January 7 by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent as she apparently tried to drive away from agents who were crowding around her car, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 8, 2026.
Charly Triballeau
/
Getty
A picture is displayed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at a makeshift memorial for Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed at point blank range on January 7 by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent as she apparently tried to drive away from agents who were crowding around her car, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 8, 2026.

New Haven police say that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested three people in the city Thursday. The news was among a flurry of local and national immigration developments on the minds of immigrant advocates who gathered at a downtown rally later in the day.

The latest arrests show that the advocacy work is far from over, said Kica Matos with the National Immigration Law Center, who was among the rally speakers.

“They were here today in this block snatching people away in broad daylight, and it is happening everywhere,” Matos said.

Few details about the arrests were available Thursday night. ICE officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but the New Haven Police Department confirmed ICE made three arrests Thursday in downtown.

A department spokesman said ICE officials did notify New Haven police of the action, but local officers were not involved in the arrests.

People at the rally also mourned the death of a Minneapolis woman who was shot and killed Wednesday by an ICE agent.

Fumika Mizuno, a volunteer with the New Haven Immigrants Coalition, led the New Haven crowd in a moment of silence to honor the life of Nicole Renee Good, a mother of three. Mizuno also included all those who have died or disappeared while in ICE custody.

After the crowd held the silence for nearly a minute, Mizuno invited people to lay flowers on the steps of the New Haven Superior Court, where a handwritten sign read: “We will not be complicit.”

“We hold rage and grief and yet we choose to be here together because we transform those into action, and through action we build hope,” Mizuno said.

“If there was ever a time for us to come together, that time is right now,” said Rev. Scott Marks, director of New Haven Rising. “And all the things that would cause us to be separate and apart, I call for solidarity.”

Other vigils were held across Connecticut, including one at an ICE field office in Hartford.

The rallies across came soon after Avelo Airlines announced the end of its involvement with federal deportation flights out of Arizona. The news came after months of protests at Tweed New Haven Airport, where Avelo has a significant presence, and a widespread boycott of the airline over the practice.

An Avelo spokesperson said Wednesday that the airline’s decision to end its partnership with ICE was purely financial.

Advocates said Avelo ending its contract does not mean that the group's advocacy is done. They will keep pushing back against the Trump administration’s heightened immigration enforcement.

“We aren't going to stop resisting until every loved one, every neighbor, and every family member is home, and we aren't going to stop until this death machine is abolished. We will keep showing up,” Mizuno said, as the crowd cheered in response.

Connecticut Public’s Daniela Doncel and Cassandra Basler contributed to this report, as did the Associated Press.
News Latest News
Michayla Savitt
Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about Connecticut as CT Public's state government reporter. In her role, Michayla examines how state policy decisions impact people across the Nutmeg State. Since joining the content team in 2022, she's covered topics as varied as affordability, human services, health, climate change, caregiving and education.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

