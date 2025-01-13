Connecticut Public Receives Grant from Knight Foundation to Expand Reporting Between Connecticut and Puerto Rico

HARTFORD [January 13, 2024] - Connecticut Public is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a substantial grant from John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to support the addition of two new reporters as part of its ongoing commitment to elevate and connect Latino communities. This transformative funding will allow for the hiring of two reporters by Connecticut Public and GFR Media; one based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and another in Hartford, Connecticut, further strengthening ties between Connecticut’s Puerto Rican communities and the island. GFR Media is Puerto Rico’s top media company and publisher of the island’s two largest newspapers, El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora.

With the largest percentage of Puerto Ricans of any U.S. state (as measured by percent of the total population), Connecticut is uniquely positioned to tell the stories that bridge the diaspora and the island. These two reporters will collaborate on stories that cover critical news, as well as cultural topics such as food, music, and shared traditions, to provide deeper context and connection for audiences across Connecticut and Puerto Rico.

“This project embodies what we at Knight strive to achieve: fostering informed and engaged communities through impactful journalism,” said Jim Brady, Knight’s vice president of journalism. “By connecting the Puerto Rican diaspora in Connecticut with the Island through shared stories and experiences, this initiative serves as a model for communities across the country.”

The new reporters will be central to Connecticut Public’s Latino Expansion Initiative, Somos CT , which aims to address longstanding information gaps, elevate underrepresented voices, and foster civic engagement. By providing high-quality journalism and storytelling through multiple platforms—including radio, television, and digital media—this initiative seeks to empower Latino communities and promote cross-cultural understanding.

“This grant allows us to build a unique bridge between the Puerto Rican diaspora in Connecticut and the island itself,” said Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO of Connecticut Public. “We are grateful to Knight Foundation for their vision and support of this innovative initiative.”

Maria Eugenia Ferré Rangel, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at GFR Media and Chief Communications Officer of Grupo Ferré Rangel, emphasized the importance of this partnership: “The stories and voices of Puerto Ricans deserve to be heard in all their complexity and vibrancy. Through this collaboration with Connecticut Public, we are able to highlight shared experiences, bridge divides, and celebrate the deep cultural ties that unite our communities.”

The Knight Foundation grant also strengthens an existing partnership between Connecticut Public and GFR Media, Puerto Rico’s leading media organization. This collaboration leverages each organization’s strengths to produce impactful, cross-platform content that highlights the shared experiences of the Puerto Rican community.

For more information about Somos CT or its partnership with Knight Foundation, visit ctpublic.org/latino .

Para obtener más información sobre Somos CT o su asociación con la Fundación Knight, visite ctpublic.org/latino .

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than one million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org . Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

About Knight Foundation

We are social investors who support a more effective democracy by funding free expression and journalism, arts and culture in community, research in areas of media and democracy, and the American cities and towns where the Knight brothers once published newspapers. Kf.org

About GFR Media

GFR Media is the publisher of El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora, Puerto Rico’s largest newspapers. The family-owned company, with its mission is to enrich the lives of Puerto Ricans everywhere, every day, provides audience-centric, intelligence-driven solutions, powered by the reach of the leading print and digital platforms on the island.