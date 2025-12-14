Connecticut Public CEO Mark G. Contreras Honored with Social Justice Award at Hispanic Health Council Gala

HARTFORD December 12, 2025 Mark G. Contreras, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connecticut Public, was recognized on Thursday night with the 2025 Social Justice Award at the Hispanic Health Council Gala at Infinity Music Hall. The award acknowledges his commitment to public service and strong leadership during a period of significant change for public media.

The gala, produced in collaboration with the Maria Torres Emerging Artists Foundation (MTEAF) for the fourth year in a row, offered guests an immersive celebration of culture and life. Contreras’ dedication to local journalism and expanding high-quality public media for all communities in Connecticut was highlighted during the ceremony.

"I am grateful for the service provided by The Hispanic Health Council which provides necessary and vital services to communities in the Hartford area,” Contreras said. “The work we do at Connecticut Public illuminates the many facets of life for all people in the state.

“Fueled by the talent and creativity of our 100 employees, we deliver on this mission through all of our talk shows, our community engagement efforts and our local reporting efforts which focus on housing, investigative journalism, health care, the environment, State and Federal Government and a significant focus on the quickly-growing and robust Latino communities across the state.”

Contreras has contributed to progress in the field of journalism on a national scale. He served as Chairman of the News Media Alliance and the American Press Institute. He is also a Fellow of the Aspen Institute’s Henry Crown Fellowship.

He currently serves on the Board of Director for Highlights for Children and Woodward Communications, Inc., Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and Report for America.

Contreras has led Connecticut Public since 2019 and has guided the organization through strategic expansion and digital transformation. During his tenure, Connecticut Public has grown total audiences and strengthened its journalism, broadening its community engagement efforts and expanding its multiplatform reach of content distribution across television, radio and more than 60 other digital platforms.

With the recent federal funding cut that eliminated $2.1million in annual support for the organization, Connecticut Public has underscored the urgent need to safeguard independent journalism and public service media for audiences across the state. The organization continues to advocate for the protection of public media and the vital role it plays in ensuring free access to trustworthy news and educational programming. For more information on Connecticut Public, visit ctpublic.org/protect .