Connecticut Public wins 21 SPJ Connecticut awards for journalism excellence and national honor for health care reporting

Connecticut Public is proud to announce the newsroom’s recent honors in journalism excellence, earning 21 awards from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists and national recognition from the Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism.

The SPJ contest is an annual event recognizing the best in Connecticut journalism. Journalists across the Connecticut Public newsroom were honored for a variety of stories, photographs and videos on various platforms, including radio, digital, social media and podcasts. The award-winning reporting includes stories about education, government, housing, religion, music and sports.

Additionally, Connecticut Public’s senior health reporter, Sujata Srinivasan, earned an honorable mention from the national Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism, which drew hundreds of entries across the country. She placed in the audio reporting category for her coverage of the New Haven medical street team taking care of unhoused individuals.

“These honors are a testament to the power of public media and the dedication of our organization to serve the people of Connecticut with trusted, local journalism,” said Vanessa de la Torre, Chief Content Officer of Connecticut Public. “We are grateful for our journalists, whose reporting and storytelling continue to shine a light on issues that matter to our communities.”

“We want to congratulate everyone for these honors and this well-deserved recognition,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “Our talented journalists produce strong work every day to serve and inform our listeners, readers and viewers. We also want to thank colleagues across the organization for their efforts to help support this essential service. And we want to thank our members, whose financial contributions make all of this happen.”

These honors are the latest in a series of awards for Connecticut Public over the past several months, including a Gracie Award, a Connecticut Broadcasters Association award, regional Emmy nominations , and honors from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists’ New England chapter.

List of Connecticut Public SPJ Awards

Continuing Coverage or Series

Second Place: Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery, Diane Orson, Julianne Varacchi, Eric Aasen, Patrick Skahill, Cassandra Basler, Frank Mitchell

Diversity Coverage

First Place: Rediscovering Sawney Freeman's music; Diane Orson, Ayannah Brown, Ryan Caron King, Mark Mirko, Julianne Varacchi

Education

Second Place: Sandy Hook group navigates divisive politics to expand school gun violence prevention program, Sujata Srinivasan

Government

Second Place: How a CT law is tackling endometriosis, a common, painful disease that's hard to diagnose, Michayla Savitt

Third Place: Election Cake, Janae Spinato

In-Depth Local Reporting

First Place: Fighting for Home: Julianne Varacchi, Tyler Russell, Sabrina Buckwalter

Religion

Third Place: Passover amid Israel-Hamas war brings mixture of anguish and hope, CT rabbi says, John Henry Smith

Sports Feature

First Place: 'Give them hope': A pickleball program inside a CT prison helps incarcerated people find self-worth, Eddy Martinez

Broadcast Radio Spot

First Place: Trust as a bridge to care: How a New Haven street medical team is serving the city's unhoused, Sujata Srinivasan

Feature Photo

Second Place: Charlie Goes to Work, Tyler Russell

Third Place: Andre and Bonnie, Tyler Russell

News Photo

First Place: Southbury flooding, Tyler Russell

Second Place: Voting makes a difference, Mark Mirko

Photo Essay

Second Place: 7 New England musicians perform at Newport Jazz Festival, building community and keeping jazz alive, Ayannah Brown

Third Place: Thousands gather to honor CT trooper killed in hit-and-run, Mark Mirko

Video Storytelling

Third Place: Trail of Terror, Dave Wurtzel, Mark Mirko, Julianne Varacchi

Humorous Column/Commentary

Second Place: Where does the word 'weird' come from?, Janae Spinato

Headlines

First Place: Patrick Skahill (Portfolio included corpse flower, solar eclipse and bald eagles)

Innovative Digital Storytelling

First Place: Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery, Diane Orson, Julianne Varacchi, Eric Aasen, Patrick Skahill, Cassandra Basler, Frank Mitchell

Podcasting

First Place: Generation Barney: Love 2 Hate, Sabrina Herrera, Meg Dalton, Lily Tyson, Cassandra Basler

Second Place: In Absentia: Episode 1 (Wiretapped), Connecticut Public staff (Jim Haddadin, Bria Lloyd, Kate Seltzer, Meg Dalton, Cassandra Basler)

National Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism

Audio Reporting

Honorable Mention: Sujata Srinivasan, How a New Haven street medical team is serving the city’s unhoused

About Connecticut Public

