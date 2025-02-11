A look at the Connecticut Public series ‘Unforgotten: Connecticut’s Hidden History of Slavery’

When people think of slavery in the U.S., many think of the South. But slavery happened in the North. Thousands of people were enslaved in Connecticut, which was the last New England state to end slavery — just 13 years before the Civil War began.

It’s history many of us didn’t learn in school.

Connecticut Public’s journalists wanted to explore this hidden history: What happened, why it happened and why it matters today. It led to nine months of meticulous research, reporting and interviews with dozens of people, which resulted in our series, “Unforgotten: Connecticut’s Hidden History of Slavery.”

We offered our audience a multi-platform history lesson: radio storytelling, a podcast, a digital series, a television special, in-depth videos, pictures, social media elements and a community conversation at a local museum.

Here’s a look at the array of storytelling that is part of “Unforgotten."

Chapter 1: Think slavery wasn't in the North? Think again. Slavery has roots in Connecticut dating to 1600s

Chapter 2: ‘This is my country': A family learns their ancestors were enslaved in Connecticut

Chapter 3: An enslaved man told his story. Descendants are determined to keep Venture Smith's story alive

Chapter 4: A once-enslaved man’s music was hidden for centuries. Go on a journey to rediscover his melodies

Chapter 5: As CT learns more about its ties to slavery, students shape efforts to ensure the stories live on

About the series: Why we're reporting on Connecticut's history of slavery

We produced five videos for each story in the series. They were also featured in a 60-minute television documentary.

