Live updates: What to watch this Election Day in Connecticut

The 2024 presidential election is Tuesday. Connecticut voters will cast ballots in a variety of federal and state races.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris faces Republican Donald Trump for the state’s seven electoral votes.

In Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Democrat, again faces GOP challenger George Logan. It's considered the closest congressional race in Connecticut.

There are also various down-ticket races for state legislative seats, as well as a ballot question on whether or not to change the state constitution to allow no-excuse absentee voting by mail.

Here are the key dates, voting information and races you need to know about.

CT Election Day operations relatively smooth, official says

Connecticut’s top election official said late Tuesday morning that Election Day operations were going mostly without incident across the state.

“It's just a product of so many people working so hard to make sure this year went smoothly,” said Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas at an 11 a.m. press briefing at the state Capitol. “We have certainly been on high alert making sure that some of the things we've heard about in other states aren't happening here, and everyone has been prepared, and I think it's going smoothly because of that preparation.”

Thomas said there had been some reports of tabulators failing, but poll workers had successfully set up backup machines and votes were not impacted.

The secretary said she had not heard any reports of security issues at polling locations around the state.

Prior to Election Day, Thomas said more than 740,000 Connecticut residents had voted early and an additional 120,000 had cast absentee ballots, representing a combined 37% of eligible state voters.

—Chris Polansky

In New London, a desire for a change at the top

In New London, Karen Terry said reproductive rights was one of the reasons she voted Tuesday. The economy is also top of mind. Terry said some New London residents can’t afford to live there.

“You have to go out and vote because our votes do make a difference, especially being of color, so being a single parent, divorce,” Terry said. “I think voting matters.”

This was Camelia Garcia's first time voting in a presidential election. She hopes younger people turn out to cast their ballots.

“I'm about to turn 20 years old, which is so sick,” she said. “And why I'm voting is because I want to see my generation progress and I just want to see change. And I think change is very important and I think that we shouldn't go back.”

—Terell Wright

Stonington early voting mishap 'unfortunate,' elections official says

Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas says the recent early voting mishap in the town of North Stonington was “unfortunate.”

“Whenever humans are involved, human error is possible,” Thomas told reporters at an 11 a.m. press conference at the state Capitol in Hartford.

According to town officials, for the first 10 days of early voting, poll workers had wrongly instructed voters not to sign the backs of their ballot envelopes as required by law. The town announced on Saturday that those who had not signed their envelopes should return to the town education center to correct the mistake over the weekend or on Election Day.

“Of those some odd 1,100 voters impacted, I know as of Sunday night about 900 of them were accounted for — either they had already come back or they had scheduled that they would be back today,” Thomas said Tuesday.

Thomas confirmed that those voters who were unable to return would not have their votes counted.

—Chris Polansky

Minor voting issues fixed in South Windsor and Ansonia

Voters encountered some equipment issues at polling spots in parts of Connecticut on Election Day.

In South Windsor, Democratic Registrar Sue Larsen said she received a report around 8:30 a.m. that a tabulator at one polling location was rejecting paper ballots after they were put into the machine. Officials brought in a second tabulator to fix the issue shortly after.

“We got it working and everything’s fine now,” Larsen said.

South Windsor is among a small group of cities and towns in Connecticut using new voting machines during today’s election as part of a pilot project to upgrade voting equipment.

A separate voting issue was reported in Ansonia, where older machines are still in use. Republican Registrar David Papcin said he received a report at 6:30 a.m. that a voter noticed their vote hadn’t been counted after putting their ballot through the machine.

Officials brought in a second machine and encountered the same issue, Papcin said. A third machine brought in by 6:50 a.m. worked smoothly, Papcin said.

“Everything has gone smooth since and the ballots have been rectified,” he said.

— Maysoon Khan

As polls open, voters express concerns with economy

Several voters Tuesday morning said it was the economy that was motivating them to get out to the polls and cast their ballot.

In Glastonbury, Andrew Draghi said high prices were motivating his vote.

"Every time you go to the grocery — or wherever you go, or whether it's car insurance — prices are up," Draghi said.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Voters in line at the Ellsworth Ave Fire Station polling place in New Haven. Turnout was high in the morning, with lines stretching to the street as firefighters prepped the trucks for their shifts.

Kennard Ray, an entrepreneur who voted at the Hartford Public Library, said reproductive and racial rights were both slipping away.

"Across the gamut we’ve lost rights," Ray said. "Elections are about policy as much as they are about the people who live through them and by them."

In East Hartford, Tikia Brownel, 27, a fine arts instructor at a school in Newington, said she currently lives with her parents and hopes this election will bring down prices.

"Donald Trump, he has had experience in the office and during his term, obviously, prices were a lot lower — so I would like to see those go down, no matter what candidate wins," Brownel said.

"Being a woman of color, I don't want to just pick someone just because of the color of their skin," Brownel said. "Because skin color is not something that should really matter when picking a candidate — how I am going to live is important."

—Sujata Srinivasan

New voting machines

Voters in nine Connecticut towns used brand new voting tabulators on Tuesday as part of the state’s efforts to upgrade its aging election equipment.

Funds from a $25 million bond helped officials purchase nearly 2,700 paper-based tabulators from vendor Election Systems & Software (ES&S). The new machines are the state's first equipment upgrade in nearly 20 years, according to the secretary of the state’s office.

“I am confident. I don’t think we're gonna have a problem,” said Tom Pugliese, the Republican registrar in Rocky Hill, ahead of Election Day. “We went from having eight machines to having 14 machines and all 14 machines worked flawlessly in the test anyway.”

Rocky Hill is one of nine towns that received new tabulators.

In Southington, which also got the new tabulators, Republican Registrar August Palmer said ES&S officials would be on-site on Election Day for unforeseen mishaps or troubleshooting.

Officials hope to upgrade tabulators in the rest of the state by the summer of 2025.

— Maysoon Khan

Turnout could be higher this year than in 2020, CT Secretary of the State says

Nearly three quarters of a million people in the state had already cast their ballots before Election Day, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas told Connecticut Public's "Where We Live" Tuesday morning.

"To match turnout that we had in 2020 we still need over a million people to vote," Thomas said. "We're not done by any means, so I think we'll see slightly higher than that, but maybe not much."

Election officials across Connecticut are required to submit unofficial vote tallies by midnight tonight. The official tally is due by Friday.

—Jim Haddadin

CT governor touts ballot security as fire suppression devices sent to town clerks

Connecticut elections officials say election security is their top priority — and they’re taking extra precautions. That means extra security and police presence in towns across the state. Fire suppression devices have been sent to town clerks to place inside absentee ballot drop boxes.

Speaking in Torrington on Sunday, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said he’s confident the election process is secure.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Marval Gill, 91, greets voters as the polls open on the morning of Election Day 2024 at Enfield Annex. She says lines are much shorter than four years ago, most likely because of early voting.

“I look around the country, I think [former President] Donald Trump’s definition of a free and fair election is one that he wins. So it could be a contest after Election Day,” Lamont said. “But I’m feeling pretty good about Connecticut. People know we have integrity in our elections. We’ll get it right.”

The Secretary of the State’s office says it has been meeting regularly with federal, state and local agencies to collaborate and strategize. Election officials also launched a social media campaign to help voters pinpoint misinformation and disinformation.

— Lisa Hagen

Attorneys general issue statement condemning election violence

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is calling for people to remain peaceful in response to the election. Tong is part of a bipartisan coalition of state officials condemning political violence.

Tong and attorneys general from 47 other states issued a statement on Monday reaffirming their commitment to safeguard democratic principles.

In addition to Tong, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach are helping to lead the coalition.

“A peaceful transfer of power is the highest testament to the rule of law, a tradition that stands at the heart of our nation’s stability,” they said in a statement.

Officials warned they will enforce the law against any illegal acts that threaten it.

National polls show widespread concerns among Americans about potential unrest following the election.

— Maysoon Khan

Early voting turnout surpasses 740K ballots cast

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Kwei-Okai Bryant Hudson stands with his dad Paul at a New Haven polling place on Election Day. Hudson said that while he wasn't as excited about the candidates on the ballot, he came to vote to “model civic duty and responsibility for my child."

Connecticut’s early voting days for the general election have wrapped up. Numbers show that hundreds of thousands of eligible voters took advantage of the new voting method.

Across Connecticut, 741,895 voters submitted a ballot early and in-person at polls, according to the Secretary of the State’s office. The 14-day early voting period began on Oct. 21, and wrapped up Sunday.

Although the method was new to Connecticut for a general election, numbers show eligible voters flocked to the polls throughout the entire two weeks of early voting. A week into early voting over 300,000 voters cast ballots.

— Michayla Savitt