CT voters weigh in on measure to allow no-excuse absentee voting

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published November 5, 2024 at 12:00 AM EST
“I Voted” stickers readied to be handed out during 2022 midterm elections in Stonington.
Greg Miller
/
CT Public
Connecticut voters will decide on a ballot question that seeks to amend Connecticut’s constitution to allow for no-excuse absentee ballot voting.

The question reads: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot?”

Loading...

The question is appearing as a public referendum because Connecticut’s election laws are embedded in its constitution, which means changing how elections are conducted includes a years-long process involving lawmaker and voter approvals.

Currently, to be eligible for an absentee ballot, Connecticut voters have to provide an excuse. That could be illness, absence from town during all hours of voting, or religious beliefs that don't allow them to go to the polls on Election Day.

If a simple majority of voters choose “yes” on the referendum, state lawmakers would be allowed to propose, debate and vote on a law that would allow any registered voter to request an absentee ballot. But if a majority votes “no,” the referendum fails.

Learn more

CT ballot question again seeks to make no-excuse absentee voting a right

What voters should know about CT’s big ballot question: no-excuse absentee voting
Michayla Savitt
As Connecticut Public's state government reporter, Michayla focuses on how policy decisions directly impact the state’s communities and livelihoods. She has been with Connecticut Public since February 2022, and before that was a producer and host for audio news outlets around New York state. When not on deadline, Michayla is probably outside with her rescue dog, Elphie. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

