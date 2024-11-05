CT voters weigh in on measure to allow no-excuse absentee voting

Connecticut voters will decide on a ballot question that seeks to amend Connecticut’s constitution to allow for no-excuse absentee ballot voting.

The question reads: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot?”

Loading...

The question is appearing as a public referendum because Connecticut’s election laws are embedded in its constitution, which means changing how elections are conducted includes a years-long process involving lawmaker and voter approvals.

Currently, to be eligible for an absentee ballot, Connecticut voters have to provide an excuse. That could be illness, absence from town during all hours of voting, or religious beliefs that don't allow them to go to the polls on Election Day.

If a simple majority of voters choose “yes” on the referendum, state lawmakers would be allowed to propose, debate and vote on a law that would allow any registered voter to request an absentee ballot. But if a majority votes “no,” the referendum fails.

Learn more

CT ballot question again seeks to make no-excuse absentee voting a right

What voters should know about CT’s big ballot question: no-excuse absentee voting