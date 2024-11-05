Election Day updates in CT, plus the power of political lawn signs

Election Day is finally here. Today, we’ll get updates on how Election Day is unfolding in our state and across the nation.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas will join us, and we hear from one Connecticut Public reporter in the field. Later, we take a look at one of the oldest political campaign tools: lawn signs.

Are you voting today? What are polling stations looking like where you live?

GUESTS:



Stephanie Thomas: Connecticut Secretary of the State

Connecticut Secretary of the State Sujata Srinivasan: Senior Health Reporter for Connecticut Public

Senior Health Reporter for Connecticut Public Jennifer Hopper : Associate Professor of Political Science at Southern Connecticut State University

Associate Professor of Political Science at Southern Connecticut State University Alex Coppock: Assistant Professor of Political Science at Yale University and a resident fellow of the Institution for Social Policy Studies and Center for the Study of American Politics