Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Election Day updates in CT, plus the power of political lawn signs

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
"I voted" sticker at a polling place
Chion Wolf
/
Connecticut Public

Election Day is finally here. Today, we’ll get updates on how Election Day is unfolding in our state and across the nation.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas will join us, and we hear from one Connecticut Public reporter in the field. Later, we take a look at one of the oldest political campaign tools: lawn signs.

Are you voting today? What are polling stations looking like where you live?

GUESTS:

  • Stephanie Thomas: Connecticut Secretary of the State
  • Sujata Srinivasan: Senior Health Reporter for Connecticut Public
  • Jennifer Hopper: Associate Professor of Political Science at Southern Connecticut State University
  • Alex Coppock: Assistant Professor of Political Science at Yale University and a resident fellow of the Institution for Social Policy Studies and Center for the Study of American Politics

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
