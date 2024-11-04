Connecticut voters to decide key races for US Senate and House

In a national presidential race defined by ultra-tight margins for the White House, many of the downticket races in Connecticut are heavily weighted toward the incumbent.

U.S. Senate

For U.S. Senate, Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy faces a challenge from GOP challenger Matthew Corey.

District 1

U.S. Rep. John Larson, a Democrat first elected to Congress in 1998, faces challenger Jim Griffin. Griffin was endorsed by Republicans without opposition in May.

District 2

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, a Democrat who has represented the district since 2007, faces Mike France, a Republican and former Connecticut state representative who waged an unsuccessful campaign against Courtney in 2022.

District 3

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, 81, who has represented the district since 1991 and has been re-elected ever since. DeLauro faces Republican Michael Massey, a New Haven resident.

District 4

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, a Democrat who has held the district since 2009, faces Republican challenger Michael Goldstein, an ophthalmologist and lawyer.

District 5

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, first elected to Congress in 2018, faces off against GOP challenger George Logan in a rematch of their last contest in 2022.