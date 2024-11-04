© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Over 740K voters participate in CT's first general election with early voting

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published November 4, 2024 at 11:32 AM EST
Updated November 4, 2024 at 2:08 PM EST
Alexandra Monsalve (second from left) waited with others as the line stretched out the door on the first day of early voting in Bridgeport. “I want to save the country,” she said.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Alexandra Monsalve (second from left) waited with others as the line stretched out the door on the first day of early voting in Bridgeport. “I want to save the country,” she said.

Connecticut’s early voting days for the general election have wrapped up. Numbers show that hundreds of thousands of eligible voters took advantage of the new voting method that took effect earlier this year.

Across Connecticut, 741,895 voters submitted a ballot early and in-person at polls, according to the Secretary of the State’s office. The 14-day early voting period began on Oct. 21, and wrapped up Sunday.

Although the method was new to Connecticut for a general election, numbers show eligible voters flocked to the polls throughout the entire two weeks of early voting. A week into early voting over 300,000 voters cast ballots.

There’s no early voting on Monday. Polls will re-open for in-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more

Connecticut's 2024 election: Here's what to know

This story has been updated.
Tags
News Latest NewsNew England News Collaborative2024 Election
Michayla Savitt
As Connecticut Public's state government reporter, Michayla focuses on how policy decisions directly impact the state’s communities and livelihoods. She has been with Connecticut Public since February 2022, and before that was a producer and host for audio news outlets around New York state. When not on deadline, Michayla is probably outside with her rescue dog, Elphie. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.