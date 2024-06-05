Reeking of feces and rotting fish, a corpse flower blooms in CT

Full of funk, and now fully in bloom, a rare double-stemmed “corpse flower” is stinking up Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic this week.

The plant, (scientific name “Amorphophallus titanum”), reaches its first bloom after about 10 years.

When it does, this alien-looking flower unleashes an absolutely atrocious smell – a mélange of rotting fish and feces, according to Bryan Connolly, an associate professor of biology at the school.

But the display – and its notorious stench – will be short-lived. The bloom is expected to last about three days, school officials said.

Native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra, corpse flowers are rare in their native jungle habitat. For decades, they’ve been cultivated in greenhouses, but catching one in blossom is a rare, and memorably smelly, event.

Eastern's greenhouse contains two genetic individuals and several clones of corpse flower, according to the school.

The flower is blooming in the university's greenhouse in the David G. Carter Science Building. It will be open to the public until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Unable to go? It won’t be smelly, but there’s also a livestream of the flower that you can check out.

This story will be updated.