© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reeking of feces and rotting fish, a corpse flower blooms in CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published June 5, 2024 at 10:33 AM EDT

Full of funk, and now fully in bloom, a rare double-stemmed “corpse flower” is stinking up Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic this week.

The plant, (scientific name “Amorphophallus titanum”), reaches its first bloom after about 10 years.

When it does, this alien-looking flower unleashes an absolutely atrocious smell – a mélange of rotting fish and feces, according to Bryan Connolly, an associate professor of biology at the school.

But the display – and its notorious stench – will be short-lived. The bloom is expected to last about three days, school officials said.

Native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra, corpse flowers are rare in their native jungle habitat. For decades, they’ve been cultivated in greenhouses, but catching one in blossom is a rare, and memorably smelly, event.

Eastern's greenhouse contains two genetic individuals and several clones of corpse flower, according to the school.

The flower is blooming in the university's greenhouse in the David G. Carter Science Building. It will be open to the public until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Unable to go? It won’t be smelly, but there’s also a livestream of the flower that you can check out.

This story will be updated.
Tags
News Latest News
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content