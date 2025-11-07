© 2025 Connecticut Public

Caribbean groups in CT want help sending donations to Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published November 7, 2025 at 5:08 PM EST
Residents leave Black River, Jamaica, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, after their homes were damaged by Hurricane Melissa.
Matias Delacroix
/
AP
Residents leave Black River, Jamaica, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, after their homes were damaged by Hurricane Melissa.

Caribbean organizations in Connecticut are asking the governor’s office for help in sending donated items to Jamaica following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The local groups, with ties to Jamaica and the West Indies, are trying to fill 25 barrels with donated items for those who’ve lost everything during Hurricane Melissa.

“Everything you can think of when you walk into your house that you normally take for granted is now gone,” said Marva Douglas-Wilks, president of Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Culture CT.

“So we have to help to replace all of that,” she said.

According to Douglas-Wilks, each barrel can fit about a month’s worth of groceries for one household and costs approximately $145 to ship.

Community leaders say they’re about halfway through filling the barrels, but need to make sure the goods get to Jamaica.

State Sen. Douglas McCrory spoke at a press conference at the state Capitol in Hartford on Friday, saying he’s working on getting help from the state.

“We have already had conversations with the governor's office. We have to get items transported to the island. We're going to do everything possible,” McCrory said.

State Sen. Saud Anwar called the storm a ‘climate disaster’ and said Connecticut has a responsibility to help with relief efforts, especially given how much the United States contributes to climate change, compared to other countries.

“If you look at the total impact on the climate by the Caribbean islands, it's negligible, but the impact on the climate by us has been very high,” Anwar said.

Local organizations are accepting donations at drop-off locations in Hartford, Bloomfield, Glastonbury, Windsor and Manchester.

Organizations hope to send the first shipment of donated items to Jamaica by Nov. 30.

Learn more 

Caribbean organizations in Connecticut are requesting the following items for people impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

  • Non-perishable food, fruit and vegetable seeds, animal feed, food containers, food storage bins, disposable utensils and plates, MREs
  • Bedding foam, cots, mattresses, pillows, pillowcases, robes
  • Tools and equipment, flashlights, batteries, radios, message boards, work gloves, garbage bags
  • Health supplies, hygiene kits, water storage containers, water purification kits
  • Tarps, tents, buckets with lids, mobile storage units

Items can be dropped off at a number of locations located across the greater Hartford area.

  • Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield
  • Homecare Services, 112 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield 
  • West Indian Social Club of Hartford, 3340 Main St., Hartford
  • North United Methodist Church, 1205 Albany Ave., Hartford
  • Hartford Fire Dept. Engine Co. 10, 510 Franklin Ave., Hartford
  • Sport and Medical Sciences Academy, 280 Huyshope Ave., Hartford
  • Semilla Cafe, 1283 Main St., Hartford
  • A Step Above Childcare, 30 Quarry Rd., Glastonbury 
  • Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad St., Windsor
  • Fish N Tingz Bar & Grill, 384 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member who covers the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public.
News
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state's local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales.

