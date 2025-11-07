Caribbean groups in CT want help sending donations to Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa

Caribbean organizations in Connecticut are asking the governor’s office for help in sending donated items to Jamaica following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The local groups, with ties to Jamaica and the West Indies, are trying to fill 25 barrels with donated items for those who’ve lost everything during Hurricane Melissa.

“Everything you can think of when you walk into your house that you normally take for granted is now gone,” said Marva Douglas-Wilks, president of Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Culture CT.

“So we have to help to replace all of that,” she said.

According to Douglas-Wilks, each barrel can fit about a month’s worth of groceries for one household and costs approximately $145 to ship.

Community leaders say they’re about halfway through filling the barrels, but need to make sure the goods get to Jamaica.

State Sen. Douglas McCrory spoke at a press conference at the state Capitol in Hartford on Friday, saying he’s working on getting help from the state.

“We have already had conversations with the governor's office. We have to get items transported to the island. We're going to do everything possible,” McCrory said.

State Sen. Saud Anwar called the storm a ‘climate disaster’ and said Connecticut has a responsibility to help with relief efforts, especially given how much the United States contributes to climate change, compared to other countries.

“If you look at the total impact on the climate by the Caribbean islands, it's negligible, but the impact on the climate by us has been very high,” Anwar said.

Local organizations are accepting donations at drop-off locations in Hartford, Bloomfield, Glastonbury, Windsor and Manchester.

Organizations hope to send the first shipment of donated items to Jamaica by Nov. 30.

Learn more

Caribbean organizations in Connecticut are requesting the following items for people impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Non-perishable food, fruit and vegetable seeds, animal feed, food containers, food storage bins, disposable utensils and plates, MREs

Bedding foam, cots, mattresses, pillows, pillowcases, robes

Tools and equipment, flashlights, batteries, radios, message boards, work gloves, garbage bags

Health supplies, hygiene kits, water storage containers, water purification kits

Tarps, tents, buckets with lids, mobile storage units

Items can be dropped off at a number of locations located across the greater Hartford area.

Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield

Homecare Services, 112 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield

West Indian Social Club of Hartford, 3340 Main St., Hartford

North United Methodist Church, 1205 Albany Ave., Hartford

Hartford Fire Dept. Engine Co. 10, 510 Franklin Ave., Hartford

Sport and Medical Sciences Academy, 280 Huyshope Ave., Hartford

Semilla Cafe, 1283 Main St., Hartford

A Step Above Childcare, 30 Quarry Rd., Glastonbury

Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad St., Windsor

Fish N Tingz Bar & Grill, 384 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester