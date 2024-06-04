Funeral services set for CT trooper killed in hit-and-run

Funeral services for Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier will take place Wednesday, nearly a week after he was struck and killed by a vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

The funeral begins at 11 a.m., at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford. The event will be livestreamed. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m.

A private burial will take place after the funeral, according to state police.

Pelletier, 34, was killed last Thursday while outside his cruiser on Interstate 84 in Southington. He was a nine-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police.

After Pelletier was hit by the passing vehicle, authorities said the driver "evaded the scene."

The motorist, Alex Oyola-Sanchez, 44, was later arrested and faces multiple charges, including second-degree manslaughter, failure to drive in the proper lane and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags across the state to fly half staff until sunset Wednesday.

‘A dedicated husband and father’

Pelletier was remembered in his obituary as “a dedicated husband and father” to his wife, Dominique, and two sons, Troy and Zachary.

“Everything revolved around their happiness,” the obituary says, “even if it meant him taking it to the 100th exponential (when Dominique wanted chickens, he built her a coop!)”

Pelletier graduated from Southington High School in 2007 and from Central Connecticut State University. He worked for the state Department of Correction before leaving in 2015 to begin training with the state police, according to his obituary.

As a trooper, he worked with Troop H in Hartford and also served as a member of the Hartford FBI Task force and as a K-9 handler.

How to support

In lieu of flowers, Pelletier’s obituary asks for donations to be sent to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, at 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY, 10306 or T2T.org. The Connecticut State Police has also set up an approved GoFundMe for Pelletier’s family. All proceeds will go directly to the family, police said.

This story will be updated.