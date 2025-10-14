© 2025 Connecticut Public

Mother, two others charged in death of child found in storage bin outside Connecticut home

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 14, 2025 at 10:49 AM EDT

The mother of a 12-year-old girl whose remains were found last week in a storage bin outside of an abandoned home in Connecticut has been charged in her death, along with her boyfriend and sister.

Karla Garcia, 29, of New Britain, was being held on $5 million bail and was expected to be arraigned on Tuesday. She faces numerous counts including murder with special circumstances and conspiracy. It's not known if she has retained an attorney.

The counts stem from the death of Jacqueline “Mimi” Torres Garcia, who authorities say suffered “prolonged physical abuse and malnourishment” before she was killed last fall. Police found her remains Wednesday in a container behind an abandoned home after they responded to reports of suspicious activity at the residence.

Karla Garcia and her 28-year-old sister, Jackelyn Garcia of New Britain, were both arrested Sunday. Karla Garcia's boyfriend, 30-year-old Jonatan Nanita — who authorities believe was the person seen dropping off several items and a large storage bin at the home which spurred the 911 call last week — was captured Monday night.

Nanita faces numerous counts including murder with special circumstances and conspiracy, while Jackelyn Garcia is charged with unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a minor and intentional cruelty to a person under 19 years old. She was being held on $1 million bail and was due to be arraigned Tuesday with her sister, while Nanita's initial court date has not been scheduled.

It wasn't known Tuesday if either Nanita or Jackelyn Garcia have retained attorneys.

Speaking Monday at a news conference, New Britain Police Chief Matt Marino said officers found the child's remains in an “advanced state of decomposition.” Authorities are still working to determine when and where she died, but they say she may have been dead since last fall 2024 while her family was living in the nearby town of Farmington.

Investigators believe Jacqueline’s body was kept in the family’s basement before they relocated to New Britain, Farmington Police Chief Paul Melanson said.

Further details about the case have not been disclosed due to the ongoing investigation, which Marino said could take months to complete.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

