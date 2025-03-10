Audacious with Chion Wolf Wins Another Gracie Award for Episode on Intersex Advocacy

Connecticut Public Radio Show and Podcast Recognized for Elevating Underrepresented Voices

HARTFORD [March 25, 2025] - Audacious with Chion Wolf, a Connecticut Public radio show and podcast that highlights the uncommon experiences of everyday people, has been honored with another Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF). The show’s award-winning episode in the Portrait/Biography (Radio Non-Commercial Local) category, Intersex Advocacy and the Fight for Bodily Autonomy with Pidgeon Pagonis , explores the deeply personal and political journey of intersex activist and author Pidgeon Pagonis.

The Gracie Awards celebrate outstanding programming created by women, for women, and about women across various media platforms. The awards honor the invaluable contributions of women in media, reinforcing the importance of gender equity and representation within the industry.

This marks the fourth Gracie Award for Audacious, cementing its reputation as a show that fosters understanding, empathy, and meaningful conversations around often-misunderstood topics.

“Winning another Gracie Award is a profound honor,” said host and producer Chion Wolf. “This episode with Pidgeon Pagonis reflects the heart of Audacious—breaking down stereotypes, challenging assumptions, and giving space to voices that deserve to be heard. I’m grateful to our listeners, my incredible team, and especially to Pidgeon for sharing their story.”

Audacious airs on Connecticut Public Radio every Saturday at 10:00 AM and Wednesday at 11:00 PM, and is available as a podcast anytime. The show is produced by Chion Wolf and Jessica Severin de Martinez, with Robyn Doyon-Aitken serving as Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows, Meg Fitzgerald as Senior Manager of Projects and Radio Programming, and Meg Dalton as Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows.

This latest win follows previous Gracie Awards for Audacious episodes Going Flat, or Building New Breasts: Two Women’s Post-Mastectomy Stories (2021) and I Regret Becoming a Parent (2022), as well as a 2024 award for Best Host.

To learn more and listen to more Audacious episodes, visit ctpublic.org/audacious .

Support for Audacious is provided by a generous contribution from Suzanne Hopgood, in Memory of Frank Lord.

Connecticut Public also won Honorable Mention for Unforgotten: Connecticut’s Hidden History of Slavery in the Radio Non-Commercial Local category. Unforgotten is a powerful multimedia series that uncovers the overlooked legacy of slavery in Connecticut through the stories of the enslaved, their descendants, and those working to bring this hidden history to light. This series previously earned the Connecticut Broadcasters Association award for Best Use of Digital Media. This series was brought to life by an outstanding team at Connecticut Public, including producers Diane Orson and Julianne Varacchi; Cassandra Basler, who edited the podcast; Ayannah Brown and Meghan Lyden, who contributed to videography and video editing; and Ryan Caron King, Mark Mirko, Dave Wurtzel, Sam Hockaday, Patrick Skahill, and Eric Aasen.

To learn more about Connecticut Public award-winning content, visit ctpublic.org/awards .