New PBS documentary profiles often invisible work of caregivers in America

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
PBS
/
Provided

More than 100 million people across the United States are caregivers to a family member, and the value of their unpaid labor is estimated at over $600 billion a year, according to the documentary “Caregiving,” premiering on PBS June 24.

The documentary is "really intended to shine a light on the issues and situation of caregivers by sharing personal stories and talking about some of the unknown history of caregiving,” says Debra Barrett, vice president of corporate affairs at Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, a health care company that studies caregiving.

Otsuka is the lead sponsor of the documentary, in collaboration with actor and executive producer Bradley Cooper.

“Like most people, I didn't even think about caregiving until my father was diagnosed with cancer,” Cooper says in the documentary.

“My dad was somebody who I idolized. I used to dress up like him when I was a kid in kindergarten and get made fun of because I wanted to wear like a suit and a tie,” he says, “and then to go from that to giving him a bath is quite a traumatic thing.”

“It really is up to us, all of us can help raise the banner for caregivers … together, with your help, we can make a difference,” Cooper says.

Learn more

“Caregiving,” premieres June 24 at 9 p.m. on CPTV. Connecticut Public will host a viewing of excerpts from the documentary at Real Art Ways in Hartford on June 23 at 6 p.m.

The viewing will be followed by a panel discussion featuring caregivers across Connecticut. The event is free. Click here to learn more or register.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

