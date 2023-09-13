Robyn Doyon-Aitken Named New Host of Connecticut Public Radio's Seasoned

HARTFORD [August 15, 2023] – Connecticut Public is excited to announce that Robyn Doyon-Aitken, longtime producer of The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze and co-creator of Seasoned, is being promoted to permanent Host of the local food show Seasoned on Connecticut Public Radio.

Seasoned will continue to air Thursdays, twice a month, and follow Doyon-Aitken and a team of producers and contributors who take listeners across the state to taste delicious dishes and meet the communities that are coming together around food. They’ll dive into the pages of cookbooks asking authors to share the inspiration behind the recipes, and continue to shine a light on local people with interesting stories to tell about food.

"I’m excited to continue to lean into the local stories of food makers, restaurants, and farms," said Doyon-Aitken. "I love hearing from, and elevating the voices of community members involved in the food space."

As Senior Producer, Doyon-Aitken has been telling stories about food at

Connecticut Public since 2015 and prior to that, she worked for seven years at Fine Cooking magazine where she translated the magazine for the web, helped develop interactive tools for home cooks, and wrote the magazine’s weekly newsletter.

Listeners can continue the tasty journey at ctpublic.org/food and explore recipes, listen to Seasoned episodes on demand, catch gardening tips, and read about food in the news. Connecticut Public also offers a monthly newsletter, Full Plate, that delivers mouthwatering recipes and local stories right to your inbox.

“I'm thrilled about this change for Seasoned. Robyn is an exceptional food journalist and has spent years creating great food content for our listeners and audiences,” said Chief Content Officer, Tim Rasmussen. “Her opportunity to take the mic is overdue and well deserved, I can't wait to see what she cooks up as the Host of Seasoned.”

Current Seasoned host, Chef Plum, has always had many pots boiling on the stovetop and will move on to pursue other opportunities. You can catch his cooking segments on WFSB's Great Day Connecticut or find him on Instagram @chef_plum. And, catch episodes of his series Restaurant Road Trip on Facebook (facebook.com/RestaurantRoadTrip).

Seasoned airs the first and third Thursday of every month at 2:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., as well as Sundays at 6:00 a.m., and is available anytime at ctpublic.org/seasoned or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listeners can still enjoy Splendid Table in the same Thursday timeslot every other week. Hosted by award-winning food journalist Francis Lam, The Splendid Table is public radio's culinary, culture, and lifestyle program that celebrates food and its ability to touch the lives and feed the souls of everyone.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than one million citizens each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.