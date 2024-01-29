Connecticut Public Wins Big at the 2024 NAHJ New England Journalism Awards

Celebrating Excellence in Latino Storytelling and Journalism

HARTFORD [October 17, 2024] - Connecticut Public is thrilled to announce several wins at the second annual National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) New England Journalism Awards.

The NAHJ New England Journalism Awards celebrate the best of local journalism that highlights Latino issues and covers the breadth of Latino communities fairly and honestly. Awards are judged independently by esteemed Latino journalists in the United States.

The talented individuals from the Connecticut Public talk show team, newsroom, and New England News Collaborative (NENC) were honored for their incredible work in Latino storytelling, demonstrating excellence in both local and regional journalism.

Award Highlights:



"These awards celebrate our commitment to telling stories that truly represent Connecticut’s Latino communities,” said Connecticut Public Latino Initiative Editor Sabrina Herrera. “Through this work, which is part of Somos CT, we aim to ensure that Latino voices and experiences are reflected in our news and storytelling, highlighting the richness and diversity of our communities.” Sabrina also serves as the Director of Engagement on the NAHJ NEW England Chapter Board.

Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO of Connecticut Public, added, “As part of a broader mission to amplify diverse voices, Connecticut Public is proud to see this work recognized among such esteemed company. We are committed to telling stories that matter and serving the Latino communities in our region.”

About NAHJ New England

NAHJ New England is a professional network that promotes accurate and fair news coverage of Latines, supports the employment and career development of Latine journalists, fosters understanding of the cultural identity, interests, history and concerns of Latine people, and promotes civic engagement of Hispanic/Latino communities through authentic narratives. NAHJ New England is a local chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ).

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than one million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.