CT Public Wins National Sigma Delta Chi Award for ‘Unforgotten’ Documentary

HARTFORD [July 10, 2025] - Connecticut Public has received the prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) for its groundbreaking documentary, "Unforgotten."

This powerful documentary delves into Connecticut’s hidden history of slavery and has been recognized in the TV Documentary/Large Market category. This honor places Connecticut Public among esteemed news organizations, including 60 Minutes, NBC News, and NPR, all of which were acknowledged at this year’s SPJ awards.

In comments highlighting their decision, judges described "Unforgotten" as “educational, thoughtful, well-paced, and insightful.”

"Unforgotten" is an hour-long television special that is part of a multi-platform series produced by Connecticut Public. Journalists dedicated several months to capturing personal stories of descendants reflecting on their ancestors, as well as historians, experts and volunteers who worked to uncover this hidden history. The series showcases high-quality storytelling on a variety of platforms, from television to radio to digital.

Connecticut Public’s journalists conducted interviews with descendants of enslaved individuals, often at significant historical locations where their ancestors once lived or are buried. The documentary visits historic sites throughout the state, including waterways used in transporting enslaved people and cemeteries where enslaved individuals are memorialized. The series also takes the audience on a journey to rediscover long-lost compositions by a formerly enslaved man – music tucked away in a library for centuries – and showcases musicians of color performing his melodies.

The success of "Unforgotten" reflects the extraordinary collaboration across Connecticut Public’s newsroom as visual, audio and digital journalists worked side by side for nine months to bring these stories to life.

“It’s an honor to be recognized nationally by such a prestigious organization for excellence in journalism,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “And it’s a tribute to Connecticut Public’s talented journalists, who worked tirelessly and meticulously for many months to tell these important, powerful stories. We’re so thankful to the people who sat down to share their stories so that our newsroom could share them with our audience. ‘Unforgotten’ is an example of our newsroom producing memorable journalism that our audience can’t get anywhere else.”

This recognition from SPJ adds to the accolades received by "Unforgotten," including honors from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA), the Society of Professional Journalists Connecticut Chapter, the Connecticut Broadcasters Association, the Local Media Association, and the Gracie Awards.

Watch the documentary here and explore the series here .