Connecticut Public Selected as a Report for America Newsroom to Focus on Critical Climate and Environment Coverage

HARTFORD [January 6, 2025] - Connecticut Public is proud to announce its selection as a Report for America (RFA) newsroom partner starting in 2025. This program will support the addition of an environment and climate change reporter dedicated to exploring how climate change is transforming Connecticut’s landscapes, communities, and livelihoods.

This new reporter will be an essential resource for addressing a critical gap in local journalism. In a state renowned for its forests, rivers, coastline, and outdoor lifestyle, residents are increasingly concerned about the tangible effects of climate change. Rising sea levels, more frequent and severe storms, historic flooding events, and degraded water and air quality are challenges Connecticut communities are grappling with today.

Vanessa de la Torre, Chief Content Officer of Connecticut Public said, “Climate change and its effect on our environment— in Connecticut and throughout New England— is of high interest to the communities we serve. This new position allows us to expand our coverage and report more stories of impact, informing and empowering communities as they face one of the defining issues of our time.”

The environment and climate change reporter will focus on producing in-depth and accessible stories where policies and personal experiences intersect. Special attention will be given to issues of environmental racism and disparities that disproportionately affect communities of color, as well as income inequalities exacerbated by environmental challenges.

Additionally, this reporter will engage in solutions-oriented reporting, highlighting innovations and strategies aimed at mitigating climate change while celebrating the beauty and resilience of Connecticut’s natural and human ecosystems. Stories will be featured across Connecticut Public’s radio, digital platforms, and social media channels.

As the lead station for the New England News Collaborative — a 10-station regional journalism network where climate and environment are signature topics —Connecticut Public’s climate stories will also reach audiences across New England.

“This role allows us to deepen our reporting on a very urgent issue and bring to light stories that matter to Connecticut’s communities,” added Eric Aasen, Executive Editor at Connecticut Public. “As a newsroom, we strive to connect people with information that inspires action and understanding. This reporter will strengthen our ability to serve our audience with impactful, solutions-oriented journalism while helping tell these stories in ways that resonate locally and across the region.”

