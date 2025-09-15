Connecticut Public Named a Hartford Courant’s 2025 Top Workplace for Third Year in a Row

Connecticut Public has been named one of the Hartford Courant’s Top Workplaces for 2025, marking the third consecutive year the organization has received this honor. The recognition is based entirely on direct feedback from employees, reflecting the organization’s culture of collaboration, creativity, and shared purpose.

With a staff of more than 100 employees working across television, radio, and digital platforms, Connecticut Public is united by a mission to inform, educate, and inspire the people of Connecticut. The award reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to building a workplace where every employee feels connected to that mission.

“The employees of Connecticut Public have once again demonstrated their strong sense of support for the organization does. 2025 has been a year when we have faced unprecedented challenges including the loss of $2.1 million in federal funding and for our employees to express their continued commitment to our mission is especially gratifying,” says Connecticut Public President and CEO Mark G. Contreras.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace for the third year in a row. This achievement reflects the dedication, passion, and resilience of every member of our team. “ Sonja Pasquantonio, Vice President of Human Resources, Training & Development, emphasized the importance of connection in the workplace, “At Connecticut Public, we believe that when we create a workplace where people feel valued and supported, it empowers them to do their best work and serve our community with purpose. This recognition is not just a celebration of our culture, but also a reminder of the responsibility we carry to continue fostering an environment of growth, collaboration, and inclusion.”

The Top Workplaces award is administered by Energage, LLC, which conducts confidential surveys measuring employee satisfaction, alignment, and engagement.

As Connecticut Public looks ahead, the organization remains focused on investing in its people while expanding its reach through trusted journalism, original programming, and innovative community engagement.

To learn more about open positions and internship opportunities at Connecticut Public, visit ctpublic.org/careers .