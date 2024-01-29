Connecticut Public Wins 51 Awards at SPJ Connecticut Chapter’s Excellence in Journalism Contest
HARTFORD [July 22, 2024] - Connecticut Public is proud to announce that it has been honored with 51 awards at the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Connecticut Chapter’s Excellence in Journalism Contest. These accolades highlight the outstanding work of our journalists in delivering compelling, impactful, and compassionate stories across a wide range of categories.
The SPJ Connecticut Chapter’s Excellence in Journalism Contest is an annual event recognizing the best in Connecticut journalism. This year's entries showcased the significant contributions journalists make in informing and engaging the community. The contest serves as the chapter's largest fundraiser, supporting scholarships for journalism students and other important initiatives.
Eric Aasen, Executive Editor of Connecticut Public, expressed his pride in the team’s achievements, “These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence of our journalists. Their commitment to uncovering the truth and telling stories that matter to our community is truly inspiring. We are honored to be recognized by our peers and will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”
Vanessa de la Torre, Chief Content Officer at Connecticut Public, echoed these sentiments, “Our team is passionate about serving the public through our news and storytelling. We’re grateful for these awards from SPJ’s Connecticut chapter because they reflect our newsroom’s relentless pursuit of high standards in local journalism.”
The wins for Connecticut Public include:
Arts & Entertainment/Broadcast
First Place: A violinist who defied the Islamic State is now performing his music in Connecticut; WNPR; Lori Mack
Third Place: Disrupted: A candid conversation with comedian Roy Wood Jr.; WNPR; Khalilah Brown-Dean, Wayne Edwards, Kevin Chang Barnum, Meg Dalton
Breaking News/Broadcast
First Place: 'We're in shock': State Rep. Quentin Williams dies in early morning hours following inauguration; WNPR; Frankie Graziano, Patrick Skahill
Second Place: 'Put down the guns': Hartford honors life of 12-year-old shooting victim Se’Cret Pierce; WNPR; Chris Polansky
Third Place: Flooding devastates Connecticut farmers; WNPR; Lori Mack, Jeni Ahrens, John Henry Smith, Matt Dwyer, Kay Perkins, Michayla Savitt, Abigail Brone, Shanaé Harte, Eddy Martinez, Garett Argianas
Business/Broadcast
First Place: Coverage of Lego's departure out of Connecticut; WNPR; Matt Dwyer
Second Place: Hundreds of West Hartford apartments open on nunnery grounds; WNPR; Abigail Brone
Continuing Coverage/Broadcast
First Place: When Connecticut police investigate sexual assault, some victims become suspects; WNPR; Bria Lloyd, Lori Mack
Third Place: Continuing coverage of Connecticut farmers affected by flooding; WNPR; Patrick Skahill, Michayla Savitt, Kay Perkins, Abigail Brone, Eddy Martinez, Catherine Shen, John Henry Smith, Lori Mack, Jeni Ahrens, Matt Dwyer, Katie Pellico
Courts/Crime/Broadcast
First Place: Conviction integrity units promise a lifeline for the wrongfully convicted. But justice moves slowly; WNPR; Kate Seltzer
Third Place: Housing evictions in CT are rarely violent, but there are no rules to track them; WNPR; Abigail Brone
Data/Broadcast
First Place: Educational attainment drops in Connecticut prisons; WNPR; Ashad Hajela, Jim Haddadin
Second Place: What's a classic car? In CT, 20-year-old vehicles make the cut; WNPR; Patrick Skahill, Jim Haddadin, Walter Smith Randolph, Sam Hockaday
Diversity Coverage/Broadcast
Third Place: Love for trans son inspires first known LGBTQ+ Pride event in Guilford; WNPR; Kay Perkins
Education/Broadcast
First Place: Teen chefs, big dreams; WNPR; Ryan Caron King, Julianne Varacchi, Dave Wurtzel, Tyler Russell
Third Place: Stamford teen and others with severe disabilities are falling through the gaps in CT, attorneys say; WNPR; Sujata Srinivasan
Feature Story/Broadcast
Second Place: For these quilters, sewing isn’t just a hobby. Their stitches honor their ancestors' stories; WNPR; Diane Orson
Health/Broadcast
First Place: Can $500 each month, no strings attached, improve health outcomes for people recently incarcerated?; WNPR; Sujata Srinivasan
Second Place: A housing activist opens up his backyard to unhoused people; they say it's improving their health; WNPR; Sujata Srinivasan
Government/Broadcast
First Place: Wrongful conviction claims languish in Connecticut; WNPR; Kate Seltzer
Second Place:CT’s new paid leave program denied one third of claims; WNPR; Jim Haddadin, Bria Lloyd
Third Place: Former CT Sen. Joe Lieberman says 'No Labels' doesn't mean 'yes' to Trump; WNPR; John Henry Smith
In-Depth/Broadcast
First Place: More than a movie; WNPR; Dave Wurtzel, Mark Mirko
Investigative/Broadcast
Second Place: Doctor disciplinary records in Connecticut missing key information; WNPR; Kate Seltzer, Bria Lloyd, Jim Haddadin
Leisure/Broadcast
First Place: Seasoned: The gift of the Buffalo Creek squash; WNPR; Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Meg Dalton, Catie Talarski
Third Place: Why is Connecticut's fall foliage so stunning? Take a hike through a forest to find out; WNPR; Patrick Skahill
Local Reporting/Broadcast
First Place: New solutions to assisting unhoused people: Moving beyond the shelter model; WNPR; Sujata Srinivasan, Tess Terrible
Second Place: Disrupted: The state of Connecticut's cannabis industry from 'Clean Slate' to equity joint ventures; WNPR; Khalilah Brown-Dean, Wayne Edwards, Kevin Chang Barnum, Meg Dalton
Religion/Broadcast
First Place: In Greenwich, a Black church celebrates 126 years of building community; WNPR; Eddy Martinez
Second Place: New Haven church installs first African American senior minister; WNPR; Eddy Martinez
Reporting Series/Broadcast
First Place: Transforming corrections; WNPR; Walter Smith Randolph, Bria Lloyd, Catherine Shen
Second Place: Coverage of Latino communities in Connecticut; WNPR; Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Sports News/Broadcast
First Place: Breaking down the federal ruling on transgender athletes in Connecticut; WNPR; John Henry Smith
Second Place: Meet a New England woman who just swam the entire length of the Connecticut River; WNPR; Jennifer Ahrens
Feature Photo/Broadcast
First Place: Bushnell Carousel LED upgrade; WNPR; Tyler Russell
Second Place: Stamford teen and others with severe disabilities are falling through the gaps in CT; WNPR; Joe Amon
News Photo/Broadcast
First Place: Ice storm; WNPR; Mark Mirko
Second Place: Se'Cret Pierce; WNPR; Tyler Russell
Third Place: No-fault eviction; WNPR; Joe Amon
Photo Essay/Broadcast
First Place: Hundreds protest eviction of tenants in New Haven; WNPR; Mark Mirko
Second Place: UConn students celebrate as men's hoops scores its 5th NCAA title; WNPR; Ayannah Brown
Sports Photo/Broadcast
First Place: Nika Muhl; WNPR; Joe Amon
Second Place: Quinnipiac Frozen Four; WNPR; Dave Wurtzel
Video Storytelling/Broadcast
First Place: Climate change along Connecticut’s coast; WNPR; Ryan Caron King, Julianne Varacchi, Sam Hockaday
Second Place: Transforming corrections; WNPR; Walter Smith Randolph, Bria Lloyd, Joe Amon, Ryan Caron King, Tyler Russell, Dave Wurtzel, Meghan Lyden, Glenn Goettler, Kevin Kuhl, Sam Hockaday
Headline/Broadcast
First Place: Headline portfolio by Patrick Skahill; WNPR; Patrick Skahill
Infographic/Broadcast
First Place: Connecticut considers a '67 Chevy a classic car. So is a '95 Corolla. Opinions are mixed.; WNPR; Sam Hockaday, Jim Haddadin
Second Place: Connecticut has more than 200 bridges in poor condition. What will it take to fix them?; WNPR; Jim Haddadin
Innovative Digital Storytelling/Broadcast
First Place: Impacts of climate change along Connecticut’s shoreline; WNPR; Ryan Caron King, Sabrina Herrera
Second Place: Connecticut River flooding; WNPR; Dave Wurtzel, Francesca Fontanez
Third Place: Investigative report on sexual assault victims and false reporting charges; WNPR; Bria Lloyd, Jim Haddadin, Walter Smith-Randolph, Tyler Russell, Sabrina Herrera
The Connecticut Pro Chapter of SPJ is committed to supporting a free press and fostering excellence among journalists. Their dedication to promoting high standards and ethical behavior in journalism is invaluable, and we are honored to contribute to their mission.