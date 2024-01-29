Connecticut Public Wins 51 Awards at SPJ Connecticut Chapter’s Excellence in Journalism Contest

HARTFORD [July 22, 2024] - Connecticut Public is proud to announce that it has been honored with 51 awards at the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Connecticut Chapter’s Excellence in Journalism Contest. These accolades highlight the outstanding work of our journalists in delivering compelling, impactful, and compassionate stories across a wide range of categories.

The SPJ Connecticut Chapter’s Excellence in Journalism Contest is an annual event recognizing the best in Connecticut journalism. This year's entries showcased the significant contributions journalists make in informing and engaging the community. The contest serves as the chapter's largest fundraiser, supporting scholarships for journalism students and other important initiatives.

Eric Aasen, Executive Editor of Connecticut Public, expressed his pride in the team’s achievements, “These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence of our journalists. Their commitment to uncovering the truth and telling stories that matter to our community is truly inspiring. We are honored to be recognized by our peers and will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

Vanessa de la Torre, Chief Content Officer at Connecticut Public, echoed these sentiments, “Our team is passionate about serving the public through our news and storytelling. We’re grateful for these awards from SPJ’s Connecticut chapter because they reflect our newsroom’s relentless pursuit of high standards in local journalism.”

The wins for Connecticut Public include:

Arts & Entertainment/Broadcast

First Place: A violinist who defied the Islamic State is now performing his music in Connecticut; WNPR; Lori Mack

Third Place: Disrupted: A candid conversation with comedian Roy Wood Jr.; WNPR; Khalilah Brown-Dean, Wayne Edwards, Kevin Chang Barnum, Meg Dalton

Breaking News/Broadcast

First Place: 'We're in shock': State Rep. Quentin Williams dies in early morning hours following inauguration; WNPR; Frankie Graziano, Patrick Skahill

Second Place: 'Put down the guns': Hartford honors life of 12-year-old shooting victim Se’Cret Pierce; WNPR; Chris Polansky

Third Place: Flooding devastates Connecticut farmers; WNPR; Lori Mack, Jeni Ahrens, John Henry Smith, Matt Dwyer, Kay Perkins, Michayla Savitt, Abigail Brone, Shanaé Harte, Eddy Martinez, Garett Argianas

Business/Broadcast

First Place: Coverage of Lego's departure out of Connecticut; WNPR; Matt Dwyer

Second Place: Hundreds of West Hartford apartments open on nunnery grounds; WNPR; Abigail Brone

Continuing Coverage/Broadcast

First Place: When Connecticut police investigate sexual assault, some victims become suspects; WNPR; Bria Lloyd, Lori Mack

Third Place: Continuing coverage of Connecticut farmers affected by flooding; WNPR; Patrick Skahill, Michayla Savitt, Kay Perkins, Abigail Brone, Eddy Martinez, Catherine Shen, John Henry Smith, Lori Mack, Jeni Ahrens, Matt Dwyer, Katie Pellico

Courts/Crime/Broadcast

First Place: Conviction integrity units promise a lifeline for the wrongfully convicted. But justice moves slowly; WNPR; Kate Seltzer

Third Place: Housing evictions in CT are rarely violent, but there are no rules to track them; WNPR; Abigail Brone

Data/Broadcast

First Place: Educational attainment drops in Connecticut prisons; WNPR; Ashad Hajela, Jim Haddadin

Second Place: What's a classic car? In CT, 20-year-old vehicles make the cut; WNPR; Patrick Skahill, Jim Haddadin, Walter Smith Randolph, Sam Hockaday

Diversity Coverage/Broadcast

Third Place: Love for trans son inspires first known LGBTQ+ Pride event in Guilford; WNPR; Kay Perkins

Education/Broadcast

First Place: Teen chefs, big dreams; WNPR; Ryan Caron King, Julianne Varacchi, Dave Wurtzel, Tyler Russell

Third Place: Stamford teen and others with severe disabilities are falling through the gaps in CT, attorneys say; WNPR; Sujata Srinivasan

Feature Story/Broadcast

Second Place: For these quilters, sewing isn’t just a hobby. Their stitches honor their ancestors' stories; WNPR; Diane Orson

Health/Broadcast

First Place: Can $500 each month, no strings attached, improve health outcomes for people recently incarcerated?; WNPR; Sujata Srinivasan

Second Place: A housing activist opens up his backyard to unhoused people; they say it's improving their health; WNPR; Sujata Srinivasan

Government/Broadcast

First Place: Wrongful conviction claims languish in Connecticut; WNPR; Kate Seltzer

Second Place:CT’s new paid leave program denied one third of claims; WNPR; Jim Haddadin, Bria Lloyd

Third Place: Former CT Sen. Joe Lieberman says 'No Labels' doesn't mean 'yes' to Trump; WNPR; John Henry Smith

In-Depth/Broadcast

First Place: More than a movie; WNPR; Dave Wurtzel, Mark Mirko

Investigative/Broadcast

Second Place: Doctor disciplinary records in Connecticut missing key information; WNPR; Kate Seltzer, Bria Lloyd, Jim Haddadin

Leisure/Broadcast

First Place: Seasoned: The gift of the Buffalo Creek squash; WNPR; Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Meg Dalton, Catie Talarski

Third Place: Why is Connecticut's fall foliage so stunning? Take a hike through a forest to find out; WNPR; Patrick Skahill

Local Reporting/Broadcast

First Place: New solutions to assisting unhoused people: Moving beyond the shelter model; WNPR; Sujata Srinivasan, Tess Terrible

Second Place: Disrupted: The state of Connecticut's cannabis industry from 'Clean Slate' to equity joint ventures; WNPR; Khalilah Brown-Dean, Wayne Edwards, Kevin Chang Barnum, Meg Dalton

Religion/Broadcast

First Place: In Greenwich, a Black church celebrates 126 years of building community; WNPR; Eddy Martinez

Second Place: New Haven church installs first African American senior minister; WNPR; Eddy Martinez

Reporting Series/Broadcast

First Place: Transforming corrections; WNPR; Walter Smith Randolph, Bria Lloyd, Catherine Shen

Second Place: Coverage of Latino communities in Connecticut; WNPR; Maricarmen Cajahuaringa

Sports News/Broadcast

First Place: Breaking down the federal ruling on transgender athletes in Connecticut; WNPR; John Henry Smith

Second Place: Meet a New England woman who just swam the entire length of the Connecticut River; WNPR; Jennifer Ahrens

Feature Photo/Broadcast

First Place: Bushnell Carousel LED upgrade; WNPR; Tyler Russell

Second Place: Stamford teen and others with severe disabilities are falling through the gaps in CT; WNPR; Joe Amon

News Photo/Broadcast

First Place: Ice storm; WNPR; Mark Mirko

Second Place: Se'Cret Pierce; WNPR; Tyler Russell

Third Place: No-fault eviction; WNPR; Joe Amon

Photo Essay/Broadcast

First Place: Hundreds protest eviction of tenants in New Haven; WNPR; Mark Mirko

Second Place: UConn students celebrate as men's hoops scores its 5th NCAA title; WNPR; Ayannah Brown

Sports Photo/Broadcast

First Place: Nika Muhl; WNPR; Joe Amon

Second Place: Quinnipiac Frozen Four; WNPR; Dave Wurtzel

Video Storytelling/Broadcast

First Place: Climate change along Connecticut’s coast; WNPR; Ryan Caron King, Julianne Varacchi, Sam Hockaday

Second Place: Transforming corrections; WNPR; Walter Smith Randolph, Bria Lloyd, Joe Amon, Ryan Caron King, Tyler Russell, Dave Wurtzel, Meghan Lyden, Glenn Goettler, Kevin Kuhl, Sam Hockaday

Headline/Broadcast

First Place: Headline portfolio by Patrick Skahill; WNPR; Patrick Skahill

Infographic/Broadcast

First Place: Connecticut considers a '67 Chevy a classic car. So is a '95 Corolla. Opinions are mixed.; WNPR; Sam Hockaday, Jim Haddadin

Second Place: Connecticut has more than 200 bridges in poor condition. What will it take to fix them?; WNPR; Jim Haddadin

Innovative Digital Storytelling/Broadcast

First Place: Impacts of climate change along Connecticut’s shoreline; WNPR; Ryan Caron King, Sabrina Herrera

Second Place: Connecticut River flooding; WNPR; Dave Wurtzel, Francesca Fontanez

Third Place: Investigative report on sexual assault victims and false reporting charges; WNPR; Bria Lloyd, Jim Haddadin, Walter Smith-Randolph, Tyler Russell, Sabrina Herrera

The Connecticut Pro Chapter of SPJ is committed to supporting a free press and fostering excellence among journalists. Their dedication to promoting high standards and ethical behavior in journalism is invaluable, and we are honored to contribute to their mission.