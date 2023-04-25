© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Bushnell Park carousel reopens with energy-efficient LED lighting

Connecticut Public Radio | By Emily Caminiti
Published April 25, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT
Mayor Luke Bronin hops a fence for a photo with Fred D. Wish Elementary school students at a press conference to announce Nassau Financial Group's $50,000 contribution to the Bushnell Park Conservancy to upgrade the carousel, built in 1914, to become more energy efficient.
Mayor Luke Bronin hops a fence for a photo with Fred D. Wish Elementary school students at a press conference to announce Nassau Financial Group's $50,000 contribution to the Bushnell Park Conservancy to upgrade the carousel, built in 1914, to become more energy efficient.

The historic Carousel in Bushnell Park got an upgrade recently.

Mayor Luke Bronin was joined by members of the Bushnell Park Conservancy, Nassau Financial Group, and students from Fred D. Wish Museum School Tuesday morning to celebrate the upgrade and to reopen the carousel.

Nassau Financial Group donated $50,000 to the conservancy to upgrades the lighting fixtures in the pavilion to make them more energy efficient.

Over 800 light bulbs on the 1914 carousel were replaced with LED lighting. They are expected to save 10,539 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions.

All 800 lights on the carousel were replaced with energy-efficient LEDs. This and other upgrades are predicted to cut energy costs for the carousel by 35%.
All 800 lights on the carousel were replaced with energy-efficient LEDs. This and other upgrades are predicted to cut energy costs for the carousel by 35%.

Tom Baptist, President of the Bushnell Park Conservancy, says that the park has served as a central green space bringing people together since 1854.

“This contribution speaks to our shared commitment to environmental sustainability and stewardship,” Baptist said.

Bronin referred to the carousel as “the heart of Bushnell Park.”

Vernon Young, Nassau Financial Group’s Chief Risk Officer, said the they wanted to work on the environment and make a positive contribution to one of Hartford’s favorite landmarks.

The 1914 Stein and Goldstein Carousel was brought to Bushnell Park from Canton, Ohio and opened to the Hartford public in 1976.
The 1914 Stein and Goldstein Carousel was brought to Bushnell Park from Canton, Ohio and opened to the Hartford public in 1976.

News
Emily Caminiti
See stories by Emily Caminiti

