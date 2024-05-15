Connecticut’s coastline along Long Island Sound will be the frontline to some of the state’s most severe impacts of climate change. In this episode, we’ll travel along the Sound to learn about its historical and ecological importance, what changes coastal communities face, and what needs to be done to protect them.

CUTLINE: Climate Change Along Connecticut’s Coast premiered on CPTV Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8 p.m.