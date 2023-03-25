© 2023 Connecticut Public

A behind-the-scenes look at the NCAA men's hockey tournament in Bridgeport

Connecticut Public Radio | By David Wurtzel,
Mark Mirko
Published March 25, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Second-seeded Quinnipiac players prepare in the locker room ahead of their game against Merrimack in the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. Quinnipiac would go on to shut out Merrimack 5-0.

The road to the the NCAA men's ice hockey championship begins with 16 teams across the country battling for a spot in the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida. This weekend, regional tournaments are being played in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and North Dakota.

Quinnipiac University is among the teams that made it to the regionals in Bridgeport.

College hockey fans and families from Connecticut and out of state showed up in Bridgeport, along with NHL scouts and general managers. Rod Brind'Amour, the head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, was even in the house cheering on his son, Skyler Brind'Amour, a senior forward on the Quinnipiac team.

With campus only a short 30-minute drive away, the Quinnipiac student section came out in force and added to the overall tournament excitement.

On Friday, Connecticut Public's photographers traversed Total Mortgage Arena to capture the NCAA hockey pride from all angles. Ohio State defeated Harvard 8-1. Quinnipiac shut out Merrimack 5-0 and faces Ohio State Sunday with a chance to make it to the Frozen Four.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Quinnipiac defenseman Iivari Räsänen prepares in the team's locker room before for Quinnipiac's match against Merrimack in their regional NCAA men's hockey tournament game March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Jim Tortorella, assistant coach of Harvard, goes over game plans with players before the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Jay Fruzia, lead ice technician, works on the ice before the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament game between Harvard and Ohio State on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Harvard equipment manager of 18 seasons, Odie O'Donnell, puts the finishing touches on a puck pyramid before the NCAA regional tournament bracket game between Harvard and Ohio State on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Jaedon Leslie of Ohio State warms up in the team locker room before heading to the ice for the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament game against Ohio State on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
A Harvard University player's skate is sharpened before the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament game against Ohio State.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
In the hours before the game NCAA regional tournament game between Harvard and Ohio State, Harvard goaltender Aku Koskenvuo (left) warms up in a corridor of Total Mortgage Arena on March 24, 2023.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Defenseman Iivari Räsänen warms up with Quinnipiac strength and conditioning coach Brijesh Patel before the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament against Merrimack on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Harvard goalie Mitchell Gibson collects the puck after Ohio State brought the score to 5-0 in the second period on a goal by Mason Lohrei during the NCAA regional tournament bracket game between Harvard and Ohio State on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
"My son is a huge Ohio State hockey fan," said father David Rhodes of 7-year-old Jaxson (left), who cheered the team after their 8-1 victory over Harvard. The Massachusetts family with roots in Ohio said they came to Bridgeport for the tournament and that Jaxson will attend an Ohio State Hockey camp this summer.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Kyle Dubas, General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs attends the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament game along with other NHL scouts on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Odie O'Donnell, Equipment Manager at Harvard carries sticks after regional NCAA men's hockey tournament game between Harvard and Ohio State on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Mom Paige Brickey hugs her son Scooter, who has played hockey "since he was two" as he prepares to board the Ohio State team bus after Ohio defeated Harvard 8-1 in their regional NCAA men's hockey tournament game. Paige and her husband drove nine hours from Michigan to see the game.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Members of the ice crew lace up under the bleachers before the start of the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament game between Quinnipiac and Merrimack on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
The hands of young fans reach for Merrimack goalie Steven Bacovsky as he comes off the ice after warming up before taking on Quinnipiac for the NCAA men's hockey tournament semifinal on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Sam Lipkin of Quinnipiac braces himself against the glass during the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Quinnipiac amps its student section and bench after scoring a goal in their 5-0 win over Merrimack in the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament game March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Sam Lipkin of Quinnipiac watches the puck during the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament game on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Quinnipiac and Merrimack battle for the puck during Quinnipiac's 5-0 win in the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament game on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Olivia Zevzavadjian, Junior at Quinnipiac, cheers on the Bobcats during the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament game between Quinnipiac and Merrimack on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Joey Cipollone of Quinnipiac in the handshake line after defeating Merrimack in the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Quinnipiac celebrates on the ice after defeating Merrimack 5-0 on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
TJ Friedmann meets with fans on his way off the ice after the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament game on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Equipment Manager Rob Kennedy and his son Quinn Kennedy who is a student at Quinnipiac — organize the teams jerseys on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
March 24, 2023 - NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Tournament - Harvard v Ohio State
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Working in the hours after games have ended Saul Espinosa cleans up after the first night of the regional NCAA men's hockey tournament March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

David Wurtzel
Dave Wurtzel is a 9 time Emmy Award winning Visuals Journalist. Crafting documentaries large and small - his work is built on a creative spirit that continues to inspire an original approach to each project. Beyond Connecticut Public Dave has a diverse background and is a proud father, husband, and alumni of Eastern Connecticut State University.
See stories by David Wurtzel
Mark Mirko
Mark Mirko is Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public and his photography has been a fixture of Connecticut’s photojournalism landscape for the past two decades. Mark led the photography department at Prognosis, an English language newspaper in Prague, Czech Republic, and was a staff-photographer at two internationally-awarded newspaper photography departments, The Palm Beach Post and The Hartford Courant. Mark holds a Masters degree in Visual Communication from Ohio University, where he served as a Knight Fellow, and has taught at Trinity College and Southern Connecticut State University. A California native, Mark now resides in Connecticut’s quiet-corner with his family, three dogs and a not-so-quiet flock of chickens. His email address is mmirko@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Mark Mirko

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public's Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

