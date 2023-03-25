A behind-the-scenes look at the NCAA men's hockey tournament in Bridgeport

The road to the the NCAA men's ice hockey championship begins with 16 teams across the country battling for a spot in the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida. This weekend, regional tournaments are being played in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and North Dakota.

Quinnipiac University is among the teams that made it to the regionals in Bridgeport.

College hockey fans and families from Connecticut and out of state showed up in Bridgeport, along with NHL scouts and general managers. Rod Brind'Amour, the head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, was even in the house cheering on his son, Skyler Brind'Amour, a senior forward on the Quinnipiac team.

With campus only a short 30-minute drive away, the Quinnipiac student section came out in force and added to the overall tournament excitement.

On Friday, Connecticut Public's photographers traversed Total Mortgage Arena to capture the NCAA hockey pride from all angles. Ohio State defeated Harvard 8-1. Quinnipiac shut out Merrimack 5-0 and faces Ohio State Sunday with a chance to make it to the Frozen Four.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Quinnipiac defenseman Iivari Räsänen prepares in the team’s locker room before for Quinnipiac’s match against Merrimack in their regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Jim Tortorella, assistant coach of Harvard, goes over game plans with players before the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Jay Fruzia, lead ice technician, works on the ice before the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game between Harvard and Ohio State on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Harvard equipment manager of 18 seasons, Odie O’Donnell, puts the finishing touches on a puck pyramid before the NCAA regional tournament bracket game between Harvard and Ohio State on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Jaedon Leslie of Ohio State warms up in the team locker room before heading to the ice for the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game against Ohio State on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public A Harvard University player's skate is sharpened before the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game against Ohio State.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public In the hours before the game NCAA regional tournament game between Harvard and Ohio State, Harvard goaltender Aku Koskenvuo (left) warms up in a corridor of Total Mortgage Arena on March 24, 2023.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Defenseman Iivari Räsänen warms up with Quinnipiac strength and conditioning coach Brijesh Patel before the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament against Merrimack on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Harvard goalie Mitchell Gibson collects the puck after Ohio State brought the score to 5-0 in the second period on a goal by Mason Lohrei during the NCAA regional tournament bracket game between Harvard and Ohio State on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public “My son is a huge Ohio State hockey fan,” said father David Rhodes of 7-year-old Jaxson (left), who cheered the team after their 8-1 victory over Harvard. The Massachusetts family with roots in Ohio said they came to Bridgeport for the tournament and that Jaxson will attend an Ohio State Hockey camp this summer.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Kyle Dubas, General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs attends the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game along with other NHL scouts on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Odie O’Donnell, Equipment Manager at Harvard carries sticks after regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game between Harvard and Ohio State on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Mom Paige Brickey hugs her son Scooter, who has played hockey “since he was two” as he prepares to board the Ohio State team bus after Ohio defeated Harvard 8-1 in their regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game. Paige and her husband drove nine hours from Michigan to see the game.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Members of the ice crew lace up under the bleachers before the start of the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game between Quinnipiac and Merrimack on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public The hands of young fans reach for Merrimack goalie Steven Bacovsky as he comes off the ice after warming up before taking on Quinnipiac for the NCAA men’s hockey tournament semifinal on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Sam Lipkin of Quinnipiac braces himself against the glass during the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Quinnipiac amps its student section and bench after scoring a goal in their 5-0 win over Merrimack in the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Sam Lipkin of Quinnipiac watches the puck during the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Quinnipiac and Merrimack battle for the puck during Quinnipiac's 5-0 win in the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Olivia Zevzavadjian, Junior at Quinnipiac, cheers on the Bobcats during the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game between Quinnipiac and Merrimack on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Joey Cipollone of Quinnipiac in the handshake line after defeating Merrimack in the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Quinnipiac celebrates on the ice after defeating Merrimack 5-0 on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public TJ Friedmann meets with fans on his way off the ice after the regional NCAA men’s hockey tournament game on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Equipment Manager Rob Kennedy and his son Quinn Kennedy who is a student at Quinnipiac — organize the teams jerseys on March 24, 2023, at Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.