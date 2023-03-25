A behind-the-scenes look at the NCAA men's hockey tournament in Bridgeport

The road to the the NCAA men's ice hockey championship begins with 16 teams across the country battling for a spot in the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida. This weekend, regional tournaments are being played in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and North Dakota.
Quinnipiac University is among the teams that made it to the regionals in Bridgeport.
College hockey fans and families from Connecticut and out of state showed up in Bridgeport, along with NHL scouts and general managers. Rod Brind'Amour, the head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, was even in the house cheering on his son, Skyler Brind'Amour, a senior forward on the Quinnipiac team.
With campus only a short 30-minute drive away, the Quinnipiac student section came out in force and added to the overall tournament excitement.
On Friday, Connecticut Public's photographers traversed Total Mortgage Arena to capture the NCAA hockey pride from all angles. Ohio State defeated Harvard 8-1. Quinnipiac shut out Merrimack 5-0 and faces Ohio State Sunday with a chance to make it to the Frozen Four.
Dave Wurtzel is a 9 time Emmy Award winning Visuals Journalist. Crafting documentaries large and small - his work is built on a creative spirit that continues to inspire an original approach to each project. Beyond Connecticut Public Dave has a diverse background and is a proud father, husband, and alumni of Eastern Connecticut State University.
Mark Mirko is Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public and his photography has been a fixture of Connecticut’s photojournalism landscape for the past two decades. Mark led the photography department at Prognosis, an English language newspaper in Prague, Czech Republic, and was a staff-photographer at two internationally-awarded newspaper photography departments, The Palm Beach Post and The Hartford Courant. Mark holds a Masters degree in Visual Communication from Ohio University, where he served as a Knight Fellow, and has taught at Trinity College and Southern Connecticut State University. A California native, Mark now resides in Connecticut’s quiet-corner with his family, three dogs and a not-so-quiet flock of chickens. His email address is mmirko@ctpublic.org.
