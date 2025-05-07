Ecuadorian Civic Center in Danbury to offer consulate services on Saturday

Leer en español

Ecuadorians in Fairfield county can avoid the long drive to the consulate in New Haven this weekend. The Consulate of Ecuador in Connecticut is holding a pop-up event at the Ecuadorian Civic Center of Greater Danbury on Saturday, May 10.

Ecuadorians make up a third of all Hispanics in Danbury, according to 2021 census data that showed there were over 35,000 Ecuadorian residents in the state of Connecticut. The latest census data shows there are now just over 44,000 Ecuadorian residents in the state.

The pop-up serving the diaspora is a chance to get personalized support and assistance for a variety of consular services according to Eva Aveiga, the vice president of the Ecuadorian Civic Center.

“If you're wanting to do a voter registration update so that you can continue doing votes in Ecuador from abroad, then you can,” Aveiga said, “Or if you're wanting to do any legal documentation updates, then you can.”

Other services include passport renewals and applications, notarial acts including power of attorney documentation services, change of electoral address and other general consular guidance.

Regardless of the service you are looking to get done, Aveiga said it’s important to bring any and all of your legal documentation.

“Maybe there was a service you weren't aware of that needed to be hand in hand, versus [thinking], ‘Oh my gosh. I can only do one service today, and I have to wait,’” Aveiga said. “So, I would suggest bringing everything.”

Providing this service for Ecuadorians in and around Danbury creates both convenience and a bridge of connection to Ecuador, Aveiga said.

“You're allowing people to feel that they do have the basic human right privileges,” she said. “Traveling, purchasing homes, doing legal documentation, voting in their own country, even if they're abroad. So, it gives them that sense of, ‘I'm still part of my country.’”

Aveiga encourages community members to optimize on this opportunity to stay current on legal documentation, save on travel costs and remain engaged with the goings-on of their home country.

This is the first consulate pop-up event the civic center is hosting this year. The center will be holding another in September, Aveiga said.