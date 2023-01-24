Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston

Lego is taking its bricks and moving out of Connecticut.

The Lego Group announced Tuesday it’s relocating to Boston and moving its North American headquarters out of Enfield after nearly 50 years.

The move is expected to happen by the end of 2026.

The move will help support the business’s long-term growth ambitions, the company said in a statement.

“Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent,” Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, said in a statement. “This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our U.S. head office. We have exciting plans for the next phase of growth and hope we can retain many of our current team, as well as attract new colleagues.”

Kodak said the company is grateful for “the support we’ve received in Connecticut over the past 50 years. This has allowed us to build a successful business and inspire millions of children.”

The company said it wants to give employees “plenty of time to plan their futures.” There are about 740 full-time workers in its Enfield office.

The move is scheduled to begin in mid-2025. Until then, Lego employees will work in Enfield and the company’s education office in Boston’s Back Bay.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.