Gusty winds lead to power outages, downed trees in northern Connecticut

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for northern Connecticut as strong winds are blowing through parts of the state.

Northwest winds up to 25 mph are possible, and expect gusts up to 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, the weather service said.

Tree limbs and branches coated in ice from earlier freezing rain are more susceptible to falling down during the wind gusts, the NWS said.

More than 7,500 Eversource customers were without power as of Friday afternoon. Most outages were reported in Glastonbury, Tolland, Mansfield and Coventry.

"Winds are whipping across the state and crews are responding to outages caused by trees toppling onto our equipment," Eversource said on Twitter. "We’re working closely with our communities and first responders to safely clear the damage and restore power."

In Coventry, Coventry High school and Captain Nathan Hale School dismissed at 11 a.m. due to power issues at the middle/high school complex, school officials said.

