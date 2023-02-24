© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Gusty winds lead to power outages, downed trees in northern Connecticut

Connecticut Public Radio
Published February 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
230224_Ice_Storm__mm
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Eric Moore looks out from his front door minutes after a large section of tree fell across his home on Route 195 in Mansfield, Connecticut. Heavy winds combined with ice-covered trees resulted in power outages for nearly 800 people in the area.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for northern Connecticut as strong winds are blowing through parts of the state.

Northwest winds up to 25 mph are possible, and expect gusts up to 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, the weather service said.

Tree limbs and branches coated in ice from earlier freezing rain are more susceptible to falling down during the wind gusts, the NWS said.

More than 7,500 Eversource customers were without power as of Friday afternoon. Most outages were reported in Glastonbury, Tolland, Mansfield and Coventry.

"Winds are whipping across the state and crews are responding to outages caused by trees toppling onto our equipment," Eversource said on Twitter. "We’re working closely with our communities and first responders to safely clear the damage and restore power."

In Coventry, Coventry High school and Captain Nathan Hale School dismissed at 11 a.m. due to power issues at the middle/high school complex, school officials said.

