News

Hundreds protest eviction of tenants in New Haven

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published September 1, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
Housing protest in New Haven against retaliation by building management for unionizing. 16 Blake St. residents being evicted after forming union (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Protestors outside New Haven City Hall listen as Sarah Giovanniello, co-vice president of the Blake Street tenant union, and a 3-year resident of the Elizabeth Apartments on Blake Street in New Haven, speaks, August 30, 2023. Giovanniello said 16 of her neighbors found Notices to Quit earlier this month on their apartment doors “telling them they had to move out by September 1st or expect eviction.”

Residents of a New Haven apartment building who are facing eviction gathered with hundreds of their supporters Wednesday to rally against the move that would force them out of their homes.

With calls of “stand up, fight back,” the protestors marched the four blocks from the front steps of New Haven City Hall to the office of Ocean Management, which operates the apartment building at 311 Blake Street, where tenants are facing eviction.

The protest also drew the attention of Sen. Richard Blumenthal, State Senate President Martin Looney, the Service Employees International Union and Connecticut State Council Executive Director Kooper Caraway.

Greta Blau of the Hamden Tenant Union joins outside New Haven City Hall, August 20, 2023, where hundreds gathered before marching to the offices of Ocean Management.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Greta Blau of the Hamden Tenant Union joins outside New Haven City Hall, August 20, 2023, where hundreds gathered before marching to the offices of Ocean Management.

Blumenthal addressed the crowd, telling them to be proud of the gathering.

“Different races, different ages, different backgrounds. This is what America looks like, standing for justice. Standing up and speaking out for fairness,” Blumenthal said.

On Aug. 19, 16 residents received notices to quit from Ocean Management. A notice to quit is the first step in the eviction process.

The notices to quit were part of “no-fault” eviction proceedings. No-fault evictions are when landlords opt not to renew a lease, but have no complaints against the tenant.

Residents believe the evictions are a retaliatory response to them resisting Ocean Management’s proposed 20% rent increase for certain apartments. They say union leadership met with Ocean Management to discuss the rent increase plan days before the notices to quit were sent to residents.

Hundreds of housing advocates and union advocates march through the streets of New Haven after departing a protest at City Hall for the offices of Ocean Management.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Hundreds of housing advocates and union advocates march through the streets of New Haven after departing a protest at City Hall for the offices of Ocean Management.

It is important that residents and their supporters do not back down, Blumenthal said.

“Not letting a bully intimidate or exploit innocent people who just want a place to live at an affordable price. This is about a landlord retaliating against people who are asserting their legal rights. That is the worst kind of exploitation,” Blumenthal said.

In a statement sent to Connecticut Public Radio, Ocean Management said rent has not increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began, despite inflation, and is below market rate.

“We met in good faith three times with the representatives in an attempt to accommodate, and even expressed our intention to accommodate some tenants who experience financial hardship,” the statement read.

Each resident that received a notice to quit is a member of the tenants union, which formed last fall.

Tenants who have existing cases against Ocean Management did not receive eviction notices, according to Blake Street Tenants Union Vice President Sarah Giovanniello.

Peter Fousek, of the Connecticut Tenants Union posts a "notice to quit" on the office building doors of Ocean Management in New Haven after hundreds of protestors gathered at City Hall and marched to Ocean, which operates Elizabeth Apartments on Blake Street, where 16 tenants are facing eviction.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Peter Fousek, of the Connecticut Tenants Union posts a “notice to quit” on the office building doors of Ocean Management in New Haven after hundreds of protestors gathered at City Hall and marched to Ocean, which operates Elizabeth Apartments on Blake Street, where 16 tenants are facing eviction.

“I have an active housing code case against the landlord for fire safety and mouse issues that has not been resolved and so I think it would be illegal to evict me right now,” Giovanniello said. “I think in their opinion, this is their right to do. But they've also admitted that they did it because our negotiations stalled. To us, that is clear retaliation, which is actually illegal.”

Jessica Stamp, the Blake Street Union Steward, has lived in the building for six years, and received a notice to quit. Stamp said she’s been a model resident while Ocean Management has been unresponsive.

“Getting this eviction, on one hand, it's hilarious because they're communicating with me for once, so that's exciting,” Stamp said with a laugh. “But on the other hand, I've always paid my rent on time, I helped them to clean up the property.”

On Monday, the union filed a request for a court injunction in the eviction proceedings. A hearing is scheduled for September 12th to discuss the retaliation claims.

Tags
News New HavenNew Haven CountyhousingevictionLatest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

