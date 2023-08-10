© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Video: For family owners of Mansfield Drive-In, business is 'more than a movie'

Connecticut Public Radio | By David Wurtzel
Published August 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT

One of Michael Jungden’s life passions was owning and operating The Mansfield Drive-In, a 40-acre 1950s gem of nostalgia located in the small eastern Connecticut town.

When he first purchased the location, it was overgrown with weeds and grass. But under Michael's watchful eye, the drive-in, and his family, flourished into something meaningful.

After his death from cancer in 2020, the torch passed to his wife and two daughters. The Jungdens are determined to carry on the spirit and tradition of the drive-in where families and friends gather in the summer months to enjoy a memorable movie experience.

With emotions of young love, community and nostalgia – Connecticut Public’s mini doc 'More Than A Movie' explores the story of The Mansfield Drive-In Theater. For more Connecticut Public's original Mini Docs, visit ctpublic.org/minidocs.
"It's a dream come true that they're keeping it going"
Jan Jungden

Jan Jungden is interviewed for 'More Than A Movie' at The Mansfield Drive-in.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Jan Jungden is interviewed for ‘More Than A Movie’ at The Mansfield Drive-in.
A crescent moon behind the movie screen at the Mansfield Drive-in. Frame from 'More Than A Movie'.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A crescent moon behind the movie screen at the Mansfield Drive-in. Frame from ‘More Than A Movie’.
The sunset as seen from The Mansfield Drive-in. Frame from 'More Than A Movie'
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
The sunset as seen from The Mansfield Drive-in. Frame from ‘More Than A Movie’

David Wurtzel
Dave Wurtzel is a 9 time Emmy Award winning Visuals Journalist. Crafting documentaries large and small - his work is built on a creative spirit that continues to inspire an original approach to each project. Beyond Connecticut Public Dave has a diverse background and is a proud father, husband, and alumni of Eastern Connecticut State University.
See stories by David Wurtzel

