Video: For family owners of Mansfield Drive-In, business is 'more than a movie'

One of Michael Jungden’s life passions was owning and operating The Mansfield Drive-In, a 40-acre 1950s gem of nostalgia located in the small eastern Connecticut town.

When he first purchased the location, it was overgrown with weeds and grass. But under Michael's watchful eye, the drive-in, and his family, flourished into something meaningful.

After his death from cancer in 2020, the torch passed to his wife and two daughters. The Jungdens are determined to carry on the spirit and tradition of the drive-in where families and friends gather in the summer months to enjoy a memorable movie experience.

With emotions of young love, community and nostalgia – Connecticut Public’s mini doc 'More Than A Movie' explores the story of The Mansfield Drive-In Theater. For more Connecticut Public's original Mini Docs, visit ctpublic.org/minidocs.

"It's a dream come true that they're keeping it going" Jan Jungden

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Jan Jungden is interviewed for ‘More Than A Movie’ at The Mansfield Drive-in.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public A crescent moon behind the movie screen at the Mansfield Drive-in. Frame from ‘More Than A Movie’.