Tolland County

-
A fire heavily damaged the University of Connecticut’s Whitney House Friday morning. No injuries were reported.
-
Jonathan is the 14th Husky mascot that UConn has had since the university welcomed the first Jonathan on campus in 1935.
-
The task force was created this past spring after students protested and rallied around a student who claimed she was silenced by the university.
-
The University of Connecticut women’s rowing team has reached a settlement with the institution to keep the program running at least until 2026. Team members filed a Title IX complaint in April after UConn cut the program due to pandemic-related financial strains.