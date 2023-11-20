© 2023 Connecticut Public

Talkin’ turkey with local chefs, plus the gift of Buffalo Creek squash

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Catie TalarskiMeg DaltonTagan EngelStephanie StenderKatrice Claudio
Published November 20, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST
.
Lauri Patterson / Getty
Jason Sobocinski and sons Tavin and Ry enjoy a silly moment during Thanksgiving, 2022.
Jason Sobocinski and sons Tavin and Ry enjoy a silly moment during Thanksgiving, 2022.
Provided / Jason Sobocinski
Raquel Rivera is the chef/owner of A Pinch of Salt
Raquel Rivera is the chef/owner of A Pinch of Salt
Provided: Rebecca Rivera / Lucas Photography
Yale professor Hiʻilei Hobart sits in the Lazarus Pavilion at Yale Farm where she is involved in the efforts to grow and save the seeds of Buffalo Creek squash and other plants Indigenous to the Northeastern woodland tribes.
Yale professor Hiʻilei Hobart sits in the Lazarus Pavilion at Yale Farm where she is involved in the efforts to grow and save the seeds of Buffalo Creek squash and other plants Indigenous to the Northeastern woodland tribes.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Professor Hiʻilei Hobart describes the Buffalo Creek squash grown at Yale Farm as "spectacularly present giants."
Professor Hiʻilei Hobart describes the Buffalo Creek squash grown at Yale Farm as "spectacularly present giants."
Provided / Jeremy Oldfield
Posters were made this fall after all but one of the Buffalo Creek squash growing at the Yale Farm in New Haven were taken.
Posters were made this fall after all but one of the Buffalo Creek squash growing at the Yale Farm in New Haven were taken.
Provided / Fafa Van Ha
Three returned Buffalo Creek squash rest on the outskirts of Yale Farm after posters went up announcing the squash went missing.
Three returned Buffalo Creek squash rest on the outskirts of Yale Farm after posters went up announcing the squash went missing.
Provided / Fafa Van Ha
Yale professor Hiʻilei Hobart holds the contents of a sachet gifted to attendees of the Yale Farm's fall feast. The gift included three seeds each of white-cap corn, skunk beans, and Buffalo Creek squash. Sachets also included origami envelopes of native Hawaiian sea salt, to incorporate professor Hobart's Hawaiian heritage.
Yale professor Hiʻilei Hobart holds the contents of a sachet gifted to attendees of the Yale Farm's Indigenous fall feast. The gift included three seeds each of white-cap corn, skunk beans, and Buffalo Creek squash. Sachets also included origami envelopes with native Hawaiian sea salt to incorporate professor Hobart's Hawaiian heritage.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Yale professor Hiʻilei Hobart holds an announcement card for the Yale Farm Indigenous fall feast. A three sisters succotash was served, among other dishes.
Yale professor Hiʻilei Hobart holds an announcement card for the Yale Farm Indigenous Fall Feast. A "three sisters" succotash was served, among other dishes.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Late morning sun is framed by a cornstalk drying in the Lazarus Pavilion at Yale Farm, where a "three sisters" garden is cultivated for Indigenous crops: white-cap corn, skunk beans, and Buffalo Creek squash.
Late morning sun is framed by a cornstalk drying in the Lazarus Pavilion at Yale Farm, where a "three sisters" garden is cultivated for Indigenous crops: white-cap corn, skunk beans, and Buffalo Creek squash.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public

This hour, chef Raquel Rivera, a cooking teacher and owner of A Pinch of Salt, and Jason Sobocinski, a local food entrepreneur, share tips for cooking a Thanksgiving turkey with all the fixins’.

And intern Lateshia Peters talks with her mom Nicole Lewis about why their Thanksgiving meal is centered around the food of her Grenadian heritage. Think: Caribbean-spiced salmon, fry-bakes, and cocoa tea.

Plus, producer Tagan Engel speaks with Hi’ilei Hobart, a professor of Native and Indigenous Studies at Yale, and Rebecca Salazar, a student seed keeper with the Yale Native American Cultural Center and the Yale Sustainable Food Project. They spoke at the Yale farm about their adventure this year - growing and saving seeds of the special Haudenosaunee Buffalo Creek squash. These two indigenous women also speak about the importance they feel in connecting with indigenous and ancestral foods such as the three sisters: beans, corn and squash - to counter the challenges of colonization.

GUESTS:

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, Meg Fitzgerald, and Sabrina Herrera. Special thanks to the Yale Sustainable Food Program and to Fafa­­­­­­ Van Ha, Lazarus Fellow at the Yale Sustainable Food Program for contributing to the Buffalo Creek squash segment. 

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
