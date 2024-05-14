In this hour of Cutline, The Accountability Project explores how a group of Connecticut thought leaders and policy makers are trying to transform corrections across the state. CT Public joined the group as they toured prisons in Norway to learn best practices. Hear from incarcerated individuals, policy makers and Norwegians about what’s working and what’s not working.

CUTLINE: Transforming Corrections premiered on CPTV Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Transforming Corrections: A Connecticut Public Panel Discussion Event

Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 6-9 p.m. at the Bijou Theater in Bridgeport

Walter Smith Randolph, Investigative Editor and Director of the Accountability Project moderates a panel discussion about the documentary and talks to people who were in Norway. The panel discussion will be followed by a viewing of the documentary, “Cutline: Transforming Corrections.”

Watch the panel discussion now.