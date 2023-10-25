Hundreds of West Hartford apartments open on nunnery grounds

Residents of a new apartment complex in West Hartford will be living alongside a congregation of nuns.

A historic convent belonging to the sisters of Saint Joseph of Chambery is now home to a new 300 unit apartment complex on the Park Road property.

Plans to convert the chapel and nuns’ quarters into an apartment complex began more than a decade ago when the sisters determined they didn’t need all the land.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public The crowd in attendance for the opening of One Park apartments, West Hartford Connecticut.

After blessing the new building, Sister Sally Hodgdon said the convent’s repurposing is a response to a declining number of nuns.

“As our numbers became fewer and fewer, and as life changed for women so that they could serve the church and the people of God in different ways than being sisters, that we would not need this very large property for very long,” Hodgdon said.

About 20 congregants live in the separated west wing of the complex, but share common spaces with secular apartment residents. The west wing consists of 36 rooms renovated for the sisters that act as a separate condo, Hodgdon said.

The original structure was renovated, with additional floors and 292 apartments built attached. Ten percent of the apartments are designated affordable, for residents earning 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Inside the lobby of One Park apartments, West Hartford Connecticut.

About 7.4% of West Hartford’s housing stock is considered affordable, which is slightly below the state required 10%. Of the 26,396 total units in West Hartford, 2,091 are considered to be affordable, according to a report by the nonprofit Partnership for Strong Communities.

Redevelopment of the land was many years in the making, as the project faced several roadblocks, including a failed land sale, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor said.

“We knew that there were some significant challenges to preserve the historic chapel, to preserve the historic façade, to keep the green state space,” Cantor said. “Many people know the sisters have contributed to our community in so many ways, either being teachers or social workers. They've made the lives of our community members better, and we are so grateful. They now have a quiet space to live, bond and to really enjoy the many amenities on Park Road.”