Hundreds of West Hartford apartments open on nunnery grounds

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published October 25, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
Sister Sally Hodgdon recites a prayer and throws holy water on the new One Park apartments in West Hartford Connecticut. Hodgdon is a part of the Sisters of Saint Joseph Chamber who chose to give up their former church land to support the building of the One Park apartments.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Sister Sally Hodgdon recites a prayer and throws holy water on the new One Park apartments in West Hartford, Connecticut. Hodgdon is a part of the Sisters of Saint Joseph Chamber who chose to give up their former church land to support the building of the One Park apartments.

Residents of a new apartment complex in West Hartford will be living alongside a congregation of nuns.

A historic convent belonging to the sisters of Saint Joseph of Chambery is now home to a new 300 unit apartment complex on the Park Road property.

Plans to convert the chapel and nuns’ quarters into an apartment complex began more than a decade ago when the sisters determined they didn’t need all the land.

The crowd in attendance for the opening of One Park apartments, West Hartford Connecticut.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
The crowd in attendance for the opening of One Park apartments, West Hartford Connecticut.

After blessing the new building, Sister Sally Hodgdon said the convent’s repurposing is a response to a declining number of nuns.

“As our numbers became fewer and fewer, and as life changed for women so that they could serve the church and the people of God in different ways than being sisters, that we would not need this very large property for very long,” Hodgdon said.

About 20 congregants live in the separated west wing of the complex, but share common spaces with secular apartment residents. The west wing consists of 36 rooms renovated for the sisters that act as a separate condo, Hodgdon said.

The original structure was renovated, with additional floors and 292 apartments built attached. Ten percent of the apartments are designated affordable, for residents earning 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Inside the lobby of One Park apartments, West Hartford Connecticut.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Inside the lobby of One Park apartments, West Hartford Connecticut.

About 7.4% of West Hartford’s housing stock is considered affordable, which is slightly below the state required 10%. Of the 26,396 total units in West Hartford, 2,091 are considered to be affordable, according to a report by the nonprofit Partnership for Strong Communities.

Redevelopment of the land was many years in the making, as the project faced several roadblocks, including a failed land sale, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor said.

“We knew that there were some significant challenges to preserve the historic chapel, to preserve the historic façade, to keep the green state space,” Cantor said. “Many people know the sisters have contributed to our community in so many ways, either being teachers or social workers. They've made the lives of our community members better, and we are so grateful. They now have a quiet space to live, bond and to really enjoy the many amenities on Park Road.”

One Park apartments, West Hartford Connecticut.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
One Park apartments, West Hartford Connecticut.

Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

