Connecticut Public Honored with Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards

HARTFORD, CT [August 25, 2025] - Connecticut Public is proud to announce it has been awarded two National Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), one of the most prestigious honors in broadcast and digital journalism.

Connecticut Public received national recognition in two categories:



Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Unforgotten: Connecticut’s Hidden History of Slavery



for Breaking News Coverage for reporting on the devastating flooding that struck southern Connecticut in August 2024

“These honors are a tribute to the teamwork, collaboration, and creativity required to pull off this type of journalism,” says Executive Editor, Eric Aasen. “It’s especially meaningful to be recognized for two very different types of efforts: Unforgotten, a groundbreaking, cross-platform series produced over many months, and our rapid, on-deadline coverage of a breaking tragedy. Both reflect the commitment of our journalists to serve our audiences: to inform, enlighten, and inspire.”

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world, recognizing outstanding achievements in electronic journalism. This recognition affirms Connecticut Public’s dedication to high-quality, impactful storytelling across multiple platforms.

The award-winning work can be explored here:



A full list of winners can be found at: RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Award Winners .

The Murrow's are the latest in a series of awards earned recently by Connecticut Public journalists. Others include a national Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists; national honors from the Public Media Journalists Association and the Gracie Awards; and statewide honors from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists.