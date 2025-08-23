Connecticut Public Honored with Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards
HARTFORD, CT [August 25, 2025] - Connecticut Public is proud to announce it has been awarded two National Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), one of the most prestigious honors in broadcast and digital journalism.
Connecticut Public received national recognition in two categories:
- Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Unforgotten: Connecticut’s Hidden History of Slavery
- Breaking News Coverage for reporting on the devastating flooding that struck southern Connecticut in August 2024
“These honors are a tribute to the teamwork, collaboration, and creativity required to pull off this type of journalism,” says Executive Editor, Eric Aasen. “It’s especially meaningful to be recognized for two very different types of efforts: Unforgotten, a groundbreaking, cross-platform series produced over many months, and our rapid, on-deadline coverage of a breaking tragedy. Both reflect the commitment of our journalists to serve our audiences: to inform, enlighten, and inspire.”
The Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world, recognizing outstanding achievements in electronic journalism. This recognition affirms Connecticut Public’s dedication to high-quality, impactful storytelling across multiple platforms.
The award-winning work can be explored here:
- Unforgotten: Connecticut’s Hidden History of Slavery
- Deadly flooding in Connecticut: 'A tragic and devastating day'
A full list of winners can be found at: RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Award Winners.
The Murrow's are the latest in a series of awards earned recently by Connecticut Public journalists. Others include a national Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists; national honors from the Public Media Journalists Association and the Gracie Awards; and statewide honors from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists.
About Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than 1.2 million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.