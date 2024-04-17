Connecticut Public Unveils In Absentia Podcast Examining Complex Politics In Bridgeport

HARTFORD [April 18, 2024] - Connecticut Public is proud to announce the launch of its investigative podcast, In Absentia, which sheds light on the complex politics in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Developed by journalists from the newsroom, the storytelling unit and The Accountability Project -- the investigative reporting team at Connecticut Public -- this four-episode series explores the factors that shape local politics and the impact on residents.

For years, political operatives have been accused of subverting Bridgeport’s democratic process. Allegations of absentee ballot misconduct have led to fines, and state agencies have launched investigations into potential election malfeasance.

In Absentia unravels the web of issues that hinder local government. Co-hosts Bria Lloyd and Kate Seltzer tell the story behind a ballot box video that upended the city's 2023 primary election. They also explore the influence of Bridgeport’s political machine, the push to increase civic engagement among voters, and the enduring support for Bridgeport’s longtime mayor, who returned to public life after serving time in prison for municipal corruption.

"This podcast aims to amplify the voices of Bridgeport residents and explain the systems that perpetuate political dysfunction," Lloyd said. "We hope this series will spark meaningful conversations in the city and beyond."

"We're excited to bring In Absentia to our audience as part of our commitment to investigative journalism," said Jim Haddadin, editor for The Accountability Project. "This series offers a nuanced look at Bridgeport's political climate, providing residents and listeners with insight into the challenges the city faces and potential pathways forward."

In Absentia episodes drop Tuesdays, starting April 23rd. The series is available on all major podcast platforms. To listen to the trailer and for more information, visit ctpublic.org/bpt.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than one million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

