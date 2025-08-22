CT Public and The Mather Homestead Present Exclusive Premiere of Ken Burns’ The American Revolution

Connecticut Public, in partnership with The Mather Homestead, proudly announces an exclusive Connecticut preview of The American Revolution: A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein & David Schmidt. This special event will take place on Tuesday, October 14, at 6:30 PM at The Mather Homestead (19 Stephen Mather Rd, Darien, CT). The Mather Homestead is Darien’s only registered national historic landmark and a site deeply rooted in Revolutionary War history.

Guests will enjoy an evening beginning with a welcome reception featuring hors d'oeuvres by Fine & Dandy, followed by a preview screening of Burns’ highly anticipated six-part, 12-hour documentary series. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with distinguished historians and a dessert reception. Tickets can be purchased here .

“This is a rare opportunity to experience Ken Burns’ most ambitious documentary project to date before its national PBS debut in November,” said Mark G. Contreras. “The evening promises not only a powerful cinematic experience, but also a chance to engage with the experts who help bring this transformative story to life.”

Richard L. Chilton, Jr., Chairman of the Board of The Mather Homestead Foundation, added, “We are delighted to host Connecticut's exclusive preview of this important documentary. If history is not learned, it dies. We welcome our partnership with Connecticut Public to fulfill our mission of historical education.”

Prior to the upcoming event, The American Revolution Co-Director, Sarah Botstein, will visit New Canaan High School and Middle School to share insights about the documentary during in-school assemblies. This assembly is made possible through a partnership among Connecticut Public, PBS and WETA, New Canaan Public Schools, Darien Public Schools, and The Mather Homestead, and will provide students studying the American Revolution, or filmmaking, with a unique opportunity to engage with one of the film’s creators ahead of the public premiere.

Eight years in the making, The American Revolution is a sweeping six-episode, 12-hour series that captures the full scope of America’s struggle for independence, a war that was at once a revolution, a civil war, and a global conflict. The series weaves together the voices of political leaders and ordinary people, from the Green Mountains of Vermont to the swamps of South Carolina, offering a comprehensive look at both the virtues and contradictions of America’s founding.

The series will premiere nationwide on PBS beginning Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will air for six consecutive nights through Friday, November 21.

About The Mather Homestead

Built in 1778 by Deacon Joseph Mather, a fiery Patriot whose home was raided by Tories during the Revolutionary War, The Mather Homestead has been passed down through six generations of the Mather family. It was once home to Stephen Tyng Mather, founder and first Director of the National Park Service, and later preserved by his daughter, Bertha, a pioneering female architect. In 2017, the property was donated to a foundation to operate as a museum dedicated to historical education. Today, The Mather Homestead continues to inspire future generations by preserving America’s Revolutionary history.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than 1.2 million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate, and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education, and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT, with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT, as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also the sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations, and corporate sponsors.