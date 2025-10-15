Connecticut Public Podcast Generation Barney Named Finalist in 2025 Signal Awards

Season 2 (“Generation Gilmore Girls”) Coming Soon

HARTFORD September 25, 2025 - Connecticut Public is proud to announce that its original podcast, Generation Barney , has been named a finalist in the prestigious 4th Annual Signal Awards in the “Genre: Television & Film” category. The Signal Awards celebrate the best in podcasting worldwide and being named a Finalist places Generation Barney among the most innovative and impactful shows in the industry.

As a finalist, Generation Barney is also eligible for the coveted Signal Listener’s Choice Award, where audiences around the globe vote for their favorite podcasts. Voting is open now through October 9, 2025, at vote.signalaward.com . Winners will be announced on October 15, 2025.

“Being recognized by the Signal Awards is an incredible honor and a testament to our team’s creativity and storytelling excellence,” said Vanessa de la Torre, Chief Content Officer at Connecticut Public. “We’re excited to share this recognition with our listeners — and we’re even more excited about what’s next.”

That “next” is the highly anticipated second season in Connecticut Public’s Generation podcast series, Generation Gilmore Girls. This limited-run narrative podcast explores not just the show itself, but the broader cultural phenomenon of why we revisit the shows we love. Hosted by Connecticut native and producer Chloe Wynne, the series will delve into the making of Gilmore Girls, its enduring fan culture, and the show’s deep ties to Connecticut — the state that inspired Stars Hollow. Like Generation Barney, this new season examines how television shapes who we are, making it a natural continuation of the series’ exploration of fandom, nostalgia, and pop culture’s lasting impact. Timed to the show’s 25th anniversary in October 2025, Generation Gilmore Girls will premiere later this year.

How to Vote

Fans can support Generation Barney by voting in the Listener’s Choice Awards at vote.signalaward.com and searching Generation Barney. Voting closes October 9, 2025.