CT lawmakers, public health chief, assure continued vaccine access amid changing federal guidelines

Public health officials, doctors and lawmakers gathered at the state Capitol in Hartford Wednesday to assure the public that vaccines are safe and will remain accessible in Connecticut amid federal changes to vaccine guidelines.

“We are doing, and will do everything we can, to assure vaccine access and affordability, and to help the people of Connecticut find information as we navigate a shifting landscape,” said State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey, chair of the state’s Public Health Committee.

Connecticut recently joined a regional coalition consisting of Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New York City to identify opportunities for collaboration. These include public health emergency preparedness, vaccine recommendations, data collection, infectious disease management and laboratory services.

But the gathering Wednesday wasn’t without an outcry from attendees critical of vaccines and recommendations from the state Department of Public Health.

Protesters interrupted speakers and clapped and cheered when the agency’s commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said she expected federal funds to DPH to “to be cut dramatically.” Currently, 80% of DPH’s funding is from the federal government.

“That will impact the essential public health services that we have in our state, including clean water, good sewage, safe food for our kids that go to school. At this point, we do not have cuts specifically that limit our ability to provide access to vaccines for people who want them,” she said, amid loud boos and criticisms of the state’s recent move for regional collaboration around the issue of public health.

“We are NOT – let me capitalize – NOT establishing any body outside of the state or federal government,” she told them. “What the collaborative is trying to do is to assess the situation as it continues to evolve and see if there are ways that we can work together, should we have problems with that [funding] going forward,” Juthani said.

States around the country may try to come together, she added, should the ability to purchase vaccines at low cost be challenged.

The state public health department was not going against any federal recommendations at this time, she said. “Last week, the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, or ACIP, voted that everyone six months and older – with proper counseling, with shared decision-making – can, if they choose, get a COVID shot. That is what the ACIP voted for, and we agree with that. That is the reality. You choose whether your child gets a shot or not.”

Dr. Ulysses Wu, an infectious diseases specialist at Hartford Hospital, put it like this: “There's great beauty in vaccines. There's also great beauty in dissent and peaceful protest.”

“But where there is greater beauty,” he said, “is saving lives.”

