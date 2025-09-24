© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT community health centers see demand surge amid federal Medicaid rollbacks

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published September 24, 2025 at 1:08 PM EDT
A Trinity Health worker prepares vaccines to be administered at a neighborhood vaccine clinic at the at the Parker Memorial Community Center in Hartford, Connecticut February 22nd 2021.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
A Trinity Health worker prepares vaccines to be administered at a neighborhood vaccine clinic at the at the Parker Memorial Community Center in Hartford, Connecticut February 22nd 2021.

A surge in demand is straining Connecticut’s community health centers.

The rise comes as federal rollbacks to Medicaid are placing pressure on providers and potentially presenting roadblocks to patients seeking care.

Over the last five years, the state’s community health centers saw an 18% increase in patient volume, new federal data shows. Across Connecticut, the centers provided care to more than 450,000 patients – or about 1 in 8 people statewide.

“This growth reflects the increasing demand for accessible care across Connecticut,” Shawn K. Frick, CEO of the Community Health Center Association of Connecticut, said in a statement. “Our community health centers continue to improve health care access for residents across the state.”

In the past year, new services were added, new sites were opened in communities and schools, and additional mobile vans were sent out to provide health care to people where they live, Frick said.

In 2024, 80% of patients at Connecticut’s 17 community health centers identified as racial or ethnic minorities. The majority lived below the federal poverty line and were insured by Medicaid, 17% had commercial insurance. Fifteen percent were uninsured, according to the federal Uniform Data System.

One of those centers, Generations Family Health Center in Willimantic, sees nearly 20,000 people at its centers statewide.

“We struggle to have enough capacity to meet the demand,” said Melissa Meyers, CEO. “Every day, on average, about 10% more patients are seeking care than they were last year.”

Meyers said the center faces additional pressure from federal changes to Medicaid in July, under the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

If federal Medicaid cuts cause Connecticut residents to lose coverage, Meyers said that will present a barrier to patients. “They're going to think, ‘I can't go get care.’ So what's really important is that we communicate all the time that because of our mission, we will see you regardless of your ability to pay.”

The looming federal Medicaid changes are leading to an additional demand surge at Wheeler Clinic in Hartford.

“Over 70% of our patient population are enrolled in the state's Medicaid program, and so what we've seen in the last six months is an increased utilization of our services,” said Sabrina Trocchi, CEO at Wheeler Clinic.

“I think a number of our patients are concerned about what they're hearing is happening at the federal level and how it will impact their services,” Trocchi said. “And while they currently know they have access to care, they're coming in for services.”
Tags
News Latest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.