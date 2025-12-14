Bystander hailed as a hero for disarming Sydney gunman

A man who disarmed one of the gunmen in the deadly attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach is being praised for his heroic efforts and saving lives.

One clip broadcast on Australian television and shared on social media shows an unarmed man walking up behind one of the suspected gunmen, who was shooting a long gun, and then grabbing him around the neck. The civilian appears to wrestle and disarm the gunman, who falls to the ground before walking away. The man then points the gun at the alleged shooter and then raises his hand in the air.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns on Sunday praised the man's actions, calling it "the most unbelievable scene" he's ever seen.

"A man walking up to a gunman, who had fired on the community, and single-handedly disarming him, putting his own life at risk to save the lives of countless other people — that man is a genuine hero," Minns said during a press conference. "And I've got no doubt that there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery."

The man being heralded for his bravery has been identified by several news reports as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, a fruit shop owner. NPR has not independently verified the man's identity. A relative of the man told Australia's 7News that Ahmed was shot twice and is in the hospital.

Gunmen killed at least 15 people in the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday, according to authorities. At least 42 people have been hospitalized.

Other video footage filmed by onlookers and posted on social media appeared to show two gunmen with long guns firing from a footbridge leading to the beach.

