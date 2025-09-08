© 2025 Connecticut Public

Welcoming Hartford students back to school with high-fives and cheers: 'Our children matter'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Mark Mirko,
Chris Polansky
Published September 8, 2025 at 2:17 PM EDT
S.A.N.D. School teacher Elaine Papas walks with a group of students through two lines of men from Calling All Brothers before the start of school August 29, 2025. Dozens of Calling All Brothers representatives came to the school to welcome students with high-fives and cheers in a ceremony that was started 10 years ago by Reverend A.J. Johnson and DeVaughn Ward, and has taken place at numerous Hartford schools. "The power of your presence has added an extra layer of value and meaning," said S.A.N.D. principal Courtney McCoy to the gathered men, "And the result has been immediate smiling faces on both students, parents. Children feeling taller and being seen because of your decision to be with us this Friday morning, clapping and cheering for them as they enter this Space makes them feel as if they've won the $950 million Powerball."
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
SAND Elementary School teacher Elaine Papas walks with a group of students through two lines of volunteers from Calling All Brothers before the start of school on Aug. 29, 2025. Dozens of Calling All Brothers representatives came to the school to welcome students with high-fives and cheers in a ceremony that was started 10 years ago by Reverend AJ Johnson and DeVaughn Ward and has taken place at numerous Hartford schools. “The power of your presence has added an extra layer of value and meaning,” SAND principal Courtney McCoy told the gathered men. “The result has been immediate — smiling faces on both students, parents. Children feeling taller and being seen because of your decision to be with us this Friday morning, clapping and cheering for them as they enter this space makes them feel as if they've won the $950 million Powerball.”

It’s early on a Friday morning, but it’s a party atmosphere outside SAND Elementary School in Hartford’s Clay Arsenal neighborhood.

As students arrive for the school day, they’re met by parallel lines of well-wishers and a red carpet. They get high-fives as they walk in. People are playing drums, singing and shouting: “Good morning! Good morning!”

The event is the handiwork of Calling All Brothers, a group that has been making the first days of school special for Hartford students over the last decade. They call it the "Welcome Back 2 School Greeting Tour." Through the years, the men have connected with thousands of students. Volunteers call it a "citywide movement of hope, visibility and love."

At the entrance of S.A.N.D. School on Main Street in Hartford, Rev. AJ Johnson coaches a group of students in a chant before they and their classmates entered their school through two lines of men from Calling All Brothers offering high-fives and encouragement.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
At the entrance of SAND Elementary School on Main Street in Hartford, Rev. AJ Johnson coaches a group of students in a chant before they and their classmates entered their school through two lines of men from Calling All Brothers offering high-fives and encouragement.

Rev. AJ Johnson founded the group. He remembers the first year of the school welcomes back in 2015.

“Let’s just greet the kids back. It’s just so easy, simple,” Johnson said. “It was just show up and let’s create excitement for these kids in our public school system.”

Many of the men wear suits as they greet the kids. They’re lawyers, executives. But not all of them. Nurse Orlando Carter wore blue scrubs.

“There’s other careers outside that require suits and ties, but there’s also ways to make change,” Carter said. “As a minority, being able to provide health care and access, and showing that they can be those people that make change in their community and the public, and being able to be a figure and role model for the community as well.”

Students at S.A.N.D. School on Main Street in Hartford, gather inside a circle of prayer led by Calling All Brothers before the start of school.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Students at SAND Elementary School on Main Street in Hartford gather inside a circle of prayer led by Calling All Brothers before the start of the school day.

Calling All Brothers makes a real difference in students’ lives, SAND School principal Courtney McCoy said. Clapping and cheering for the students makes them feel like they’ve won the lottery.

“It lets them know that our children matter and that they can do and achieve anything,” McCoy said. “It’s also good for our children to see individuals, even males, of color, that they can achieve beyond like their wildest dreams.”

Johnson, who dreamed up the event, says he hopes to continue showing up for the community for years to come.

August 29, 2025 - Hartford, Ct. - S.A.N.D. School assistant principal Katelin Jacobs (left) and Aimara Perez, the school's Family and Community Support Service Provider greet and cheer students entering campus through two lines of men from Calling All Brothers.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
SAND Elementary School assistant principal Katelin Jacobs (left) and Aimara Perez, the school’s family and community support service provider, greet and cheer students entering campus through two lines of volunteers from Calling All Brothers.
Mark Mirko
Mark Mirko is Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public and his photography has been a fixture of Connecticut’s photojournalism landscape for the past two decades. Mark led the photography department at Prognosis, an English language newspaper in Prague, Czech Republic, and was a staff-photographer at two internationally-awarded newspaper photography departments, The Palm Beach Post and The Hartford Courant. Mark holds a Masters degree in Visual Communication from Ohio University, where he served as a Knight Fellow, and he has taught at Trinity College and Southern Connecticut State University. A California native, Mark now lives in Connecticut’s quiet-corner with his family, three dogs and a not-so-quiet flock of chickens.
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
