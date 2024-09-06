4 days. 50 photos. Capturing a weekend at CT's 2024 Woodstock Fair

County fairs are an iconic part of our shared American experience. Just saying the words “fair season” can bring forth vivid memories: livestock exhibitions, the smells of deep-fried specialties, rides spinning after dark, and the sights and sounds of proud artists and craftspeople showcasing their work and prized vegetables.

And what fair would be complete without the ever-present “Step right up! Everyone gets a prize!” vocalizations of the midway?

In Woodstock, Connecticut, one of the largest and longest running fairs in our state is held every Labor Day weekend. Each year, volunteers help steward the 163-year-long tradition of showcasing local agricultural pride — and help create lifelong memories.

In 2024, our visual journalists spread out across the Woodstock Fair to find and make pictures. We wanted to capture the heart and soul of the fair and the people behind it. The 50 pictures below were chosen from the 18,487 that were taken by our six photographers. We hope you enjoy viewing them and reading the stories behind them as much as we enjoyed working on this project.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public As the sun begins to set, seen from above, the fairgrounds in South Woodstock have an abundance of life with rides, games, entertainment, livestock and agriculture.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Owen Burlingame, 18, sits in front of his family’s trailer with his two bulls Possum (right) and Brindle (left). He came down from Shelton, Mass. with his cousins to compete in the oxen pull, where teams of cattle will face off pulling up to 6 tons of weight.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Cora Hewitt of Woodstock, Vermont, prepares to harness “Magnolia” or “Maggie” in order to get the Shetland sheep into a stall. When she isn't tending to her sheep, 17 year-old Hewitt said she plays football for her high school. Last year, she said her friend was the team's first female captain.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public A Del’s Lemonade employee transfers frozen lemonade to smaller containers from its 150-gallon shipping tub. He said there were three such tubs being unloaded across the Woodstock fairgrounds, and more would be needed after the first day.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Joe Charbonneau and Patrick Murray (right) examine the hull integrity of a giant pumpkin that weighed more than 1,000 pounds. All entries for the Great Pumpkin competition must be healthy and free of rot, holes and cracks that go through to the cavity. "A couple years back I worked on a story about giant pumpkin growers. Back then, the farmers were meeting at private locations to do their weighing. So it was great to see some of the familiar faces from that story appear as officials and competitors." — Mark Mirko

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Giant pumpkin judge Matthew DeBacco checks the integrity of a giant pumpkin being judged. After checking the depth of a pumpkin's crack, DeBacco had to rule this pumpkin disqualified. “I first met Matthew DeBacco during the height of the pandemic while doing a story on giant pumpkin growers. He lives in Rocky Hill and showed me around his farm, his patch and talked about the science behind growing these 1,000-pound behemoths.” — Mark Mirko

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public “Within minutes of arriving at the Woodstock Fair on Thursday afternoon, I met 70 year-old Daniel Naumec as he was unloading rabbits in crates from the back of his truck. "I'm just the driver" he joked when I asked if I could make photographs. Still, he allowed me to make photographs as he stacked the crates on a wheeled carrier and brought them to his wife Donna, pictured, who has been keeping rabbits since their adult son was only two years old. Each rabbit had a name and Donna talked with each one as she moved them into crates for judging in the coming days.” — Mark Mirko

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public The day before gates opened, the fairgrounds were already abuzz. Here, handiwork submissions are piled and sorted, readied for judging classes and display to the public.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public A group of volunteers work the Putnam Congregational Church booth making and selling frappes. It’s been a tradition since the 70s, according to Denise Santerre, (center right) of Thompson, Conn. Debby Thurston, (far right), says she’s been part of the church for 30 years, and has been working in the booth since then. “I look forward to this every year,” she said.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Haven Magnan (left) cries out and Ava Eaton (right) cackles as they are strapped into the orange cage of the “Top Gun” ride at the Woodstock Fair. Haven has only just realized the ride will be flipping them completely upside down, and it’s a bit late to back out now.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Celeste and Bill Rivernider from Southbridge have attended the Woodstock Fair for 35 years. Bill owns seven different top hats, and describes this specific look as steampunk. He and his wife dress like this every year, which has become a tradition for them.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Missy Joyal has been playing her fiddle and set of spoons with the Old Fiddlers Club of Rhode Island for more than 15 years. Established in 1929, this is the club's 75th consecutive year performing at the Woodstock Fair.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Richard Kaiser of Warren, Rhode Island, scrubs out the eye of a pumpkin he’s carving with a toothbrush. “I’m mostly a painter, but this time of year, it’s all about pumpkins,” he said. Kaiser has been carving pumpkins for about 15 years, and said the shape of the pumpkin will determine the design. “With this kind it’s great, cause they’re nice and soft — it’s almost like an apple,” he said. “Sometimes I get those green ones, it’s like a squash, it’s almost like wood — that’s hard.”

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Just hours before this picture was made, and before the fair opened Saturday morning, I visited the birthing center for cows at The Woodstock Fair. As a mom cleaned her newborn cow in the mixed dawn and artificial light, few people were around. Erica Hermonot, a superintendent at the birthing center, said that morning, as she was feeding the newborn, that of the four remaining expectant cows, none were likely to deliver until Monday night. Erica’s family operates the Fairholm Farm in Woodstock and it’s her cows that come to the birthing center each year. As if the fates were poking fun at Erica’s prediction, Erica was back in the birthing center mid-Saturday feeding another newborn calf who had just stood for the first time only minutes earlier. “This,” she said, “never gets old.” — Mark Mirko

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public The Fireball rockets its riders around and around as its operator keeps a watchful eye. Visuals Journalist Tyler Russell used a shutter speed of 1/6 of a second to achieve motion blur of the train as it circled the loop.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public A visitor to the Woodstock Fair tags a toy hanging on the midway as the sun sets on Saturday.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public The sun drifts down, the lights ignite and the ride lines begin to stretch as the first full night of the Woodstock Fair comes to life.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public This photograph was made while I was on the phone. I usually keep business calls and photography separate but this was a call I had to take. I was actually looking in another direction before turning around and seeing this young cattle farmer, Bradley Tefft, helping his sister by getting her reluctant cow into its home for the night. — Mark Mirko

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public It seemed everywhere I looked there were pictures at the Woodstock Fair. While watching this scene reveal itself I got a phone call. I made this photograph while on the phone. And as I turned around, another scene revealed itself. Easily the most photogenic phone call of my career. — Mark Mirko

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public The Star-Spangled Banner is played over a single loudspeaker before the tractor pull event at the Woodstock Fair. Kaeleigh Gould (far right) and Isaac Burrell (second from right), say they don’t stand a chance in winning, but participate anyway for the thrill of pulling.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public David Butts, 71, of Hampton, Conn., says he’s come to the Woodstock Fair nearly every year of his life. His mom was born in the house across from one of the livestock barns. Before he became a truck driver, Butts wanted to be a farmer, and entered sheep, calves, chickens and rabbits into the fair all through his childhood. “I used to never have to pay to get in. I used to sneak in,” he said. “But I’m too old to sneak in now because I can’t run fast enough.” Now, he said he carries on his enthusiasm for fair animals with a collection of cow knickknacks in his home.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public As the sun begins to set, and the competitions have ended, Julianna Conner helps Goat Handler Sue Clark tend to the goats on Friday, Aug. 30. Julianna puts away the feed for the goats and Sue begins to milk an engorged goat to help make it feel more comfortable. Both Sue and Julianna have not left the goats once today, making sure they are cared for.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Delia Chmura and Georgina Young chat about life as they sit with their relaxed cows inside the cow barn.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Bronwyn Wolfe, 15, of Lee, New Hampshire, embraces her sheep Dahlia as they hang out in in a pen between competitions. So far, Wolfe and Dahlia had competed in the “showmanship” round — but Dahlia was not as cooperative as Wolfe hoped, and didn’t want to walk as she was being pulled on a halter. Wolfe said she’s been training her sheep since they were 3-months old, walking them from their barn to a pasture every day. She says sheep need a lot of attention and physical touch. “They’re pretty much like dogs,” she said.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Woodstock native Andrea Clark blows grains free of the “1” carved into the massive Sandtasia sand sculpture at the Woodstock Fair. This year the sculpture featured prize winning cows, log carving, and a sculpted hot air balloon.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public In the cow barn office space, Sara Shaw, left, of Shaw Farm in Oxford, Mass., prepares breakfast for her children William Buffun, 10, Michael Visbeek, 12, and Charlotte, 7. Shaw said her family’s “little hobby farm” has been showing cows for 45 years. "I met Shaw the night before when I was running through the fair and saw her pulling a wagon full of blankets and pillows and heading toward the cattle barn. "We sleep here," she said, as I asked about the contents of the wagon. She didn't want me to disrupt her children's bedtime, but the next morning she prepared breakfast in an office set up so the many contestants who also stayed with their cows during the night could care for each other in the morning." — Mark Mirko

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Attracted to the smell of her groomer’s strawberry shampoo, Mary, an Ayrshir cow, is cleaned by 28-year-old Morgan Houghton of Paxton, Mass.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public The youth dairy showmanship competition takes place as competitors dressed in all white line up their cows in complete silence and the judge walks around the cows, inspecting the look and size of each.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Despite a late start, the crowd at the dairy cattle costume class competition lined the fences to watch the competitors, ages 4 and up, lead their costume-clad calves around the ring.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Lucy Theriault, dressed as a beekeeper, leads her calf Sparkle, bedecked in flowers, around the costume class competition ring. Lucy claims the costume idea was all hers, but the judges still complimented her mom on the evident hot glue gun skills.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Ben Hermonot, 7, and Declan Donohue, 5, help clean up cow manure. The boys both participate in 4H, and were helping other members look after their cows for the day. Photographing the fair was a bit of a homecoming for me. I grew up in this part of the state, and spent time working as a teenager on a local dairy farm (one that one of the subjects I photographed worked at too, over 50 years before I did!) and had family members who exhibited at the fair. My dad ran a nearby local carnival when I was a kid — and the fairgrounds of northeastern Connecticut were where I was able to get my first taste of youthful independence. Several of the people I photographed spoke about the importance of keeping this tradition alive for future generations. It stirred a mix of nostalgia and pride in me to document just a little sliver of the fair this weekend — and made me happy to hear that other people are still able to experience what I did growing up. — Ryan Caron King

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Teenagers Jensun Become and Allison McDonald (l-r) hang out under the Ferris wheel while Jensun’s dad Greg, all of Kirkville, New York, competes in the Great Pumpkin competition. As the parent of two teenagers, it was hard not to project just a little when seeing this scene. My favorite part of the picture? No smartphones. — Mark Mirko

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Bryan Fong of Wynantskill, New York, stands by the classic cars. He came to the fair last year, and despite the long drive from home, liked it so much he decided to come back. This year, he wanted to go on a date here with his boyfriend. “It’s a great day to get off work,” he said.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Above the hustle of hungry crowds and the bustle of bantering barkers, kids cruise by on a rotating coaster as the the Ferris wheel lazily spins behind.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Italian exchange student Francesco Panetta plays a crossbow game in the midway. Repeated rounds earned him a pick from the giant ball stuffies hanging in the front, but the final prize, a stuffed tiger larger than him, was just out of reach. One girl asked if he was trying to win it for her. Francesco said no, and added “I am going to use that tiger as a couch.”

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Eric Rockwell shows off his skills with his rusty Allis-Chalmers tractor, aka “Dirty Rooster,” during the tractor pull event at The Woodstock Fair. A cheer can be heard from the crowd as fairgoers react to the roaring sound of the engine.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Going to the fair has always evoked a sense of wonder-like energy within me. But when I am shooting, I have to be in a different mindset. I’m on high alert, and constantly reading the room with my eyes for “a moment.” Sometimes, that feels like heavy pressure. As I took a moment to stop and remember my own inner child, I could hear the elated shouts of teenagers above me as they defy gravity on one of my own personal favorite rides, the “Freak out,” at The Woodstock Fair. — Ayannah Brown

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Lauren Souza, 7, of Belchertown, Mass., watches closely as other exhibitors ride by in the ring. The organizers of the event say that the camaraderie of the horse show brings kids together — and gets them off their cell phones.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Karalyn Anderson, 41, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, puts a bow in her 8-year-old daughter Bella’s hair about an hour before she competes in the horse show with her pinto pony Taco. It’s a collaborative effort — while Karalyn put the final touches on Bella’s outfit, her husband gets Taco cleaned up and ready in the next stall over. Bella said she was feeling both nervous and excited to compete. “That’s healthy,” her mom replied.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Early in the day, a sheep competition takes place right outside of the sheep barn. Sheep handlers stand with their sheep as judges check their fur, legs and head.

Sara Konradi / Connecticut Public When I first moved to the U.S., everything felt bigger compared to Europe, where I had lived before. The phrase "super sized" is a perfect example of that. I was immediately drawn to the colorful food stalls as soon as I entered the fairgrounds and began photographing them. Here, fair patrons go by the fried dough vendor. — Sara Konradi

Sara Konradi / Connecticut Public The East Woodstock Cornet Band plays at midday on Sunday at the Woodstock Fair.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public In the birthing center at the fair, a series of pens had animals about to give birth or recently gave birth. Fairgoers peek inside a pen where a mother pig and her piglets lay in a bed of hay.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Sheep judge Steve Majchrzak of Federalsburg, Md, directs competitors, including Oliver O’Keefe, right, from Marlborough, Conn. Before going into the ring to show his sheep, 12-year-old O'Keefe told me eye contact with the judge very important. I watched as Oliver, who is a nationally ranked contestant, maintained eye contact with Majchrzak throughout his showing. Oliver won the contest. — Mark Mirko

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public From left: Sister Piper Stone, 8, and Carlie Stone, 10, and their cousin Julianna Maynard, 12, stand with their sheep “Misty,” “True” and “Waldo” between rounds of showing. The shirts were made by Julianna’s mom.

Sara Konradi / Connecticut Public Leonard Latty III, 41, chants "Make America Great Again" before winning the adult blueberry pie eating contest at the Woodstock Fair in South Woodstock, Conn., on Sept. 1, 2024. "If you can explain America in one event, this is it," Latty said.

Sara Konradi / Connecticut Public "A scene by the bumper cars at the Woodstock Fair, where I was drawn in by the colorful bumper cars which brought a wave of nostalgia for me." — Sara Konradi

Sara Konradi / Connecticut Public The band Lit performs Saturday night at the Woodstock Fair. "As I was photographing, I tried to search for a spot where I could make an interesting wide angle shot. I enjoyed this spot in particular. With the Ferris wheel in the background it shows that it’s not just any other Lit concert." — Sara Konradi